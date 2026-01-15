New Amsterdam Invest N.V. continues to acquire commercial property.

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces the acquisition of Fairfax Center a commercial property, based in Fort Myers , Florida USA.

Fairfax Center was built in 1988 and renovated in 2020. The leasable area is 55,891sf, of which 1,813sf is vacant. The occupancy rate is therefore 97%. The building consists of three floors and is leased to ten companies. The largest tenant, the Internal Revenue Service, occupies 20,909 sf or 37% of the total, with a gross rent of USD 667k or 43% of the total. This lease runs until the end of 2034. The total annual rent 2026 of the property, including service costs, amounts to USD 1,560k.

The total consideration for this acquisition including transaction costs, taxes and agreed tenant improvements is approximately USD 10,950k. The IRS tenant improvement of USD 1,150k will be due and is available on request. This investment is financed entirely with loans obtained from investors.

Aren van Dam, CEO of New Amsterdam Invest commented: "We continue to grow our portfolio, realizing opportunities we see in the current market for operating high quality commercial real estate with sound returns for our shareholders."

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, re-developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.