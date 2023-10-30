New and Returning Partners Collaborate with SCORE Foundation to Support Mentorship Opportunities for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners

"We are thrilled to include these organizations as valued partners," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. "We appreciate their involvement and recognition of the important role that mentoring plays in helping both current and aspiring founders to succeed," she added. Post this

The Trust (Powered by the NFLPA) is an earned benefit and provides a wide-range of services and benefits, including career, entrepreneurial and counseling services from top experts to further propel and support former NFL players in deepening the skills necessary to excel in their next chapter. Eligible former NFL players interested in starting a business or who seek business mentorship are referred to SCORE for personalized advice.

PECO, one of the largest owner-operators of grocery store-anchored shopping centers, is home to thousands of small business owners. PECO refers them to SCORE mentors for advice on how to grow and prosper.

"Since so many of our retail tenants are locally-owned small businesses, we are constantly looking for ways to help invest in their success and provide resources to help them thrive," said Katelyn Wloszek, Senior Director of Customer Experience at PECO. "This new alliance will bring visibility and access to those impactful SCORE resources to them, especially the opportunity to engage with free expert mentors."

The SCORE mentor network features 10,000 volunteer business executives who provide free advice and coaching to founders through all stages of their small business journey. In 2022, SCORE held nearly 280,000 mentoring sessions around the country.

For information on collaboration opportunities, visit http://www.ScoreFOUNDATION.org.

