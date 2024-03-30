New Article on The Fresh Test's Website Raises Concerns Over Chemical Additives in Diagnostic Glucose Beverages for Pregnant Women

Ahead of Easter, a registered nurse hops on The Fresh Test's website to share her opinion on chemical additives', like those in Peeps, place in the healthcare industry.

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Easter, there is a thought-provoking article recently shared on The Fresh Test's website, authored by a registered nurse/case manager titled "PEEP'S ingredients banned in the food & beverage industry...but not in Healthcare?". The article discusses the disparities between the food and medical industries regarding the regulation of chemical additives.

In the wake of Governor Gavin Newsom's landmark legislation banning toxic chemical food additives found in candies like Peeps, questions arise about why similar additives are still prevalent in diagnostic glucose beverages administered to pregnant women. The article highlights the discrepancy between consumer choice in the grocery store and the limited options available in healthcare settings, particularly concerning the gestational diabetes screening test.

"As a 'natural-minded' but not always in-practice mom, I'm concerned about the additives present in diagnostic glucose beverages," says Suzanne Cuddy, RN. "Women deserve access to cleaner options during pregnancy, especially considering the potential impact on maternal and fetal health."

The article applauds initiatives by California Birth Center, MAKO Medical, and LabCorp, who have partnered with The Fresh Test to offer additive-free diagnostic glucose beverages. However, it also emphasizes the need for widespread adoption of these cleaner options in healthcare settings.

"We urge policymakers and healthcare providers to prioritize women's health by ensuring access to safer alternatives," adds Cuddy. "It's time to bridge the gap between advancements in women's healthcare and their implementation in practice."

To read the full article and join the conversation on women's healthcare, visit The Fresh Test.

