New Book Law Firm KPIs Turns Data into Profit for Small and Midsize Firms

80+ metrics show small and midsize firms how to price smarter, measure AI impact, and boost margins.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When 59 % of corporate legal departments now expect their outside counsel to use generative AI, yet only 28 % of firms have adopted the technology and just 20 % can prove its return on investment, clarity around the right numbers becomes a survival skill, not a luxury. (Thomson Reuters Legal) Legal‑analytics advisor Mori Kabiri answers that call today with the release of his new book, Law Firm KPIs: The Professional's Handbook for Pricing, Productivity, Profitability.

"Clients kept asking whether their firms were measuring what matters, and partners kept asking me for a single, practical playbook," Kabiri said. "Law Firm KPIs brings the client perspective inside the firm and replaces gut feel with numbers everyone can see. The next era of law‑firm growth will reward evidence, not intuition."

"Mori Kabiri's Law Firm KPIs finally give firms the measurement framework I've advocated for years… From AI adoption rates to AFA profitability metrics, this book turns vague tech promises into concrete intelligence," said Colin Levy, Lawyer & Legal Technologist.

As billing rates climbed 6.5 % in 2024 (the fastest rise since the Great Financial Crisis) and profits per equity partner leapt 11.6 %, the spread between data‑driven and intuition‑driven practices is only widening. (Thomson Reuters)

"KPIs are levers for growth, accountability, and strategic decision‑making. Mori brings the 'why' and the 'how' together beautifully," said Connie Brenton, CEO & Co‑Founder, LegalOps.com.

Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout, agreed: "KPIs are the language of modern legal leadership. Law Firm KPIs is a timely resource for firms ready to lead the next era."

What readers will find inside

80+ clearly defined metrics spanning Finance, Pricing, Marketing, Client Acquisition, AI, AFAs, and more

AFA Strategy Toolkit covering flat fees, blended rates, collars, and volume discounts

Profit‑margin models with worked examples

AI effectiveness metrics for adoption, efficiency gains, and client impact

Companion site (LegalOpsKPIs.com) with downloadable Excel templates and bonus content

Availability

Paperback, hardcover, and e‑book editions are available worldwide through Amazon and Google Play Books. Bulk and academic orders welcome at LegalOpsKPIs.com.

About the Author

Mori Kabiri has spent two decades advising law firms and corporate legal departments managing more than $1b in annual legal spend. His first book, Legal Operations KPIs, became a staple for in‑house teams navigating digital transformation. Kabiri speaks frequently at ILTA, ACC, CLOC, RLLB, Legal Operators on data‑driven practice management.

