New collection of poems offer more powerful messages that paint a vivid picture of life, its lessons and its gifts

GEELONG, Australia, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ian Stott announces the release of "Connections: Cosmic and Otherwise, Volume II: Tell Me a Story" (published by Balboa Press AU), a collection of poems that offers more powerful messages that paint a vivid picture of life, its lessons, and its gifts.

In a second volume of poetry that includes photographs, Stott shares verse that evolves from the emotional release of his debut poetry collection, "Souvenirs of the Soul." Within diverse poems, Stott lyrically explores the game of life, the magic of giving, broken glass on a beach, the depths of despair, the angel of deception, skating on ice blocks, breadcrumbs and beaches, and kindred spirits.

"The overall concept of the book is to provide positive and uplifting life lessons in a way that is very easily absorbed, whilst taking the reader on my journey through life. It is different from other book because of the diversity of the stories, the personal nature of my own experiences of love and loss, coping with grief, accepting the situation. The positivity and hope for a growth in enlightenment for all," Stott says.

The publication of "Connections: Cosmic and Otherwise, Volume II: Tell Me a Story" aims to remind readers to live life fully in the moment and be appreciative and grateful with less focus on the materialistic elements that often dominate the majority of their lives. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/850655-connections-cosmic-and-otherwise-volume-ii

"Connections: Cosmic and Otherwise, Volume II: Tell Me a Story"

By Ian Stott

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 152 pages | ISBN 9781982297664

E-Book | 152 pages | ISBN 9781982297671

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ian Stott studied physics and math, and worked in accounting and computing before finding a passion in massage therapy. Now widowed with two children and five grandchildren, he enjoys gardening and golfing, not necessarily in that order. This is his second book of poems, dedicated to his late wife Astrid, whose life and passing inspired a new perspective on life.

