New Memoir "FLOURISH BECAUSE" Reveals the Power of Perseverance; This Might Be the Story of Someone Just Like You!

THIS MIGHT BE A STORY OF SOMEONE JUST LIKE YOU Tweet this

While the author understood early on that, in order for her life to change, she had to change - the question remained, but how? Repeated mistakes and choices with tragic circumstances are what led her to a place where she ultimately learned it is God Who leads, and it is her choice to follow. With every experience she discovers from where her strength comes. She learns how not to be overrun by dysfunctional people who come into her life. She learns to say "no." She learns to overcome and flourish in life when all else tells her to settle and wallow in her failures.

We all share life's major events...birth, death, love, marriage, children, work. Our choices and responses to the circumstances that come and go in our life determine our level of satisfaction. When it is all said and done, what is left is - YOU. What are your choices? Are you going to keep treading in the same circle with no relief or are you going to say, "Yes, I want to start 'flourishing' in life"?

Books are available through Amazon.com and bookstores including Barnes & Noble.

For further information, please contact: https://flourishbecause.com/

ABOUT KAY WHITAKER

Kay Whitaker was born in Fort Worth, Texas. She is a fifth-generation native Texan. Kay graduated from Texas Christian University in 1974. Growing up she lived in several different locations due to her father's occupation. Becoming a Christian at an early age, she depended on her faith to see her through many times of adversity. She worked as a teacher, and then later in life became a Registered Nurse - her dream job. She has been retired for 14 years, and recently felt the call and challenge from the Lord to share her story.

Media Contact

Cindy Birne, Cindy Birne Public Relations, 214-405-8047, [email protected], https://cindybirnepr.com

SOURCE Kay Whitaker