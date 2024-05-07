New Precast Concrete Box Beam Bridge in Ohio Opts for PENETRON ADMIX for Durability

Indeed, the self-healing ability provided by the admixture means the treated concrete is virtually maintenance free, which will minimize future maintenance and repair costs. Post this

"When exposed to the elements and de-icing road salts, a bridge's structure can suffer extreme deterioration, requiring maintenance and sometimes, premature replacement," says Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group.

The bridge renovation project included complete replacement of the original 40-foot steel bridge span with a new concrete pre-cast box beam span. In addition, the previous bridge abutment was upgraded with new concrete footings.

"Previously, a competitive waterproofing product had been specified for bridge projects by the Richland County DOT. However, our revised specification for PENETRON ADMIX SB for the Tucker Road Bridge project last year was approved," explains Heath Maglott, Field Operations Manager at Adena Corporation, the project contractor. "We were now able to use the Penetron admixture for the Linn Road project."

Added to the concrete mix by Moritz Concrete during the batching phase, PENETRON ADMIX creates a non-soluble crystalline network, which forms throughout the pores, capillaries, and microcracks of the concrete to optimize durability of the new concrete elements with enhanced impermeability to reduce any future intrusion of water and de-icing salts into the concrete matrix.

"The PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete structures of the Linn Road Bridge can now resist this concrete deterioration," concludes Christopher Chen. "Indeed, the self-healing ability provided by the admixture means the treated concrete is virtually maintenance free, which will minimize future maintenance and repair costs."

