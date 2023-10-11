New Survey: Job Seekers Willing to Sacrifice Salary for Freedom

Fifty-eight percent of U.S. job seekers say they would accept a job with a lower wage if it gave them the opportunity to work remotely, according to a recent survey from The Harris Poll, commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an ever-changing job market, job seekers are placing new and compelling priorities at the forefront of their career choices as a majority are willing to sacrifice better pay for flexible schedules.

This is according to a recent survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.

Salary and work-life balance appear to be among the key factors for desired positions, as around 4 in 5 report these components are absolutely essential/very important (83% and 79%, respectively). They also place importance on the job duties and responsibilities (78%), benefits (76%) and personal fulfillment (68%) of positions.

Nevertheless, job seekers also place a significant emphasis on autonomy and control over their work environment and schedules. A substantial portion considers flexible working hours (62%) and the option for remote work (53%) as absolutely essential or highly important aspects of a job.

Approximately 3 out of 5 job seekers (58%) would be willing to accept a lower salary if it granted them the opportunity to work remotely, and a nearly identical percentage (57%) would make this trade-off for the chance to have flexible working hours.

In addition to the emphasis on flexible work arrangements, nearly half of job seekers (48%) say joining a company with initiatives focused on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) is absolutely essential/very important to them.

An overwhelming majority of hiring decision-makers (89%) and job seekers (83%) share the belief that it is vital for a company not only to be diverse, equitable and inclusive but also to create an environment where employees genuinely feel a sense of belonging.

"Employers can empower job seekers by fostering a workplace culture that embraces flexibility and inclusivity," Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller said. "By recognizing and accommodating the diverse needs of their workforce, organizations not only attract top talent but also nurture an environment where both employees and the company can thrive."

