New Third Party Research Finds Leading Preventive, Proactive Student Mental Health Program Results In Academic Improvements In Students

Move This World's Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum is more than just a program. Supported by a robust evidence base, it empowers individuals to navigate life's challenges with resilience, empathy, and self-awareness, fostering a world where emotional intelligence thrives.

Participating schools assessed students' social and emotional competencies and academic achievement at the beginning and end of the 2022-23 school year, following the implementation of the Move This World program. The assessments included a direct social-emotional competence measure, known as SELweb and NWEA (Northwest Evaluation Association) measures of academic performance (ELA and Math competencies).

"Move This World's Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum is more than just a program; it's a transformative journey that we embarked on together as partners in the development of the whole child, whole school, and whole community. Supported by a robust evidence base, it empowers individuals to navigate life's challenges with resilience, empathy, and self-awareness, fostering a world where emotional intelligence thrives." says Paul Bauer, Director of Systems Improvement and Evaluation for Northwest Education Service.

Northwest Education Services is an intermediate school district (ISD) that serves 16 public school districts, 6 public school academies, and 12 private schools in the Michigan counties of Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau.

Schools that used the MTW program observed the following:

Greater self regulation among students

Reduced behavior challenges among classrooms with consistent program usage

Increased use of and identification of self-management strategies during times of conflict and stress

Student-reported increase in peer to peer relationships

Increased use of common language among students and staff members

Increased participation and engagement during SEL exercises compared to other SEL programs

Read the full research report here: Evaluating The Impact of Move This World

"Move This World has been a fun and engaging curriculum for our students. The social emotional learning framework and common language that it provides allows students to connect with their classmates in a way that helps strengthen relationships and support respectful interactions. It has been great to see them using the Emoger (emotion management) strategies to help manage their feelings or to work through a problem. Thank you MTW team! This social emotional learning program has made a world of difference for our school community", says Carrie Gray, School Counselor, Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools (previously Counselor at Benzie County Central Schools).

About Move This World

Move This World is the leading platform dedicated to equipping students with essential skills for lifelong learning and enhancing educators' well-being. Our comprehensive approach emphasizes emotional intelligence, leadership, resilience, and relationship skills, fostering a healthier foundation for academic, professional, and emotional growth. We provide practical tools to tackle conflicts and conquer challenges, enabling students to thrive both within and beyond the classroom. With a wide reach spanning 45 states and 9 countries, Move This World has positively transformed the lives of over 4 million students, creating enriching learning environments in schools and empowering communities to navigate our ever-evolving world. movethisworld.com

