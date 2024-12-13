NFP Acquires Salus Group, Expanding Its Employee Benefits Offerings for the Middle Market

The acquisition will add to NFP's already strong presence in Michigan

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced its acquisition of Benefits Partner, LLC and Leverage Benefits Group, LLC dba Salus Group, an independent employee benefits consulting, brokerage and administration firm based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Michael Brillati, CEO of Salus Group, will join NFP as senior vice president and report to Michael Schneider, president of NFP's Central and West regions.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Salus Group to NFP," said Schneider. "Michael and his team have a strong track record of building trust and cultivating relationships with clients throughout Michigan and expanding their benefits services across the country. Their expertise and the diverse mix of businesses they serve will strengthen NFP's already robust benefits offerings in the state and help us deliver additional value to employers."

Salus Group was founded in 2005 as an employee benefits consultancy for credit unions. They have since expanded their client portfolio with a particular focus on middle-market employers, including those with unionized workforces. With a base in Michigan, Salus Group works with clients nationwide, with a particular focus on credit unions in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

"Joining NFP is a great opportunity for our team and clients," said Brillati. "I'm proud of our growth and success and the impact we have on our clients, and as part of NFP, we will do even more with access to their diverse capabilities and solutions. We've been in business for nearly two decades and this next chapter will see us bring additional value and insight to businesses across the country."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

