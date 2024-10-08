Novatio Partners with Google to Launch AI-Based Adjudication Assistant for State Government Labor Departments

"This partnership with Google signifies a major leap forward in how state labor departments can handle unemployment claims, addressing talent shortages and inefficiencies while enhancing decision-making and accelerating processing." – Upender Solanki, CEO of Novatio. Post this

Novatio Solutions, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, has announced its partnership with Google's Rapid Innovation Team to introduce a pioneering AI-based Adjudication Assistant tool. By leveraging Google's advanced prototyping practice, Novatio has collaborated with Google to create state-of-the-art technology. Tailored specifically for state government labor departments, this cutting-edge solution is set to transform the adjudication of unemployment claims by streamlining workflows and improving decision-making efficiency

The Adjudication Assistant leverages advanced technologies, such as Vertex AI, Firestore, App Engine, and Firebase to provide a comprehensive tool that assists adjudicators in assessing unemployment claims. By performing real-time fact-finding operations, the tool engages with claimants and employers to gather crucial information about employment history and reasons for termination, allowing for dynamic questioning that adapts to new insights. Key features include:

Customized Real-Time Fact Finding: dynamically shifts its line of questioning based on input from claimants and employers, ensuring that all relevant details are captured efficiently.

Robust Summary and Discrepancy Highlighting: summarizes interactions and highlights discrepancies between claimant and employer responses, categorizing issues to assist adjudicators in making informed decisions.

Contextual Legal Guidance: references state laws to accelerate the training of new adjudicators and provides them with the legal context needed to expedite the decision-making process.

"This partnership with Google signifies a major leap forward in how state labor departments can handle unemployment claims," said Upender Solanki, CEO of Novatio. "By addressing talent shortages and operational inefficiencies exposed during the pandemic, our solution not only enhances decision-making but also enables quicker claims processing, ultimately benefiting the claimants who rely on these systems."

The Adjudication Assistant tool addresses critical challenges faced by state labor departments, including skill gaps that lead to delays in claim adjudication and compliance issues.

As labor departments navigate the complexities of unemployment insurance, Novatio's AI-driven approach offers real-time interaction, improved decision-making, and accelerated claims processing. The tool's automation capabilities not only enhance efficiency but also provide significant Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) savings, optimizing workforce resources.

For more information about Novatio's Adjudication Assistant and its impact on unemployment claims processing, please visit www.novatiosolutions.com

About Novatio Solutions

Novatio specializes in developing innovative technology solutions that empower government agencies and businesses. With a commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making, Novatio is at the forefront of leveraging AI to tackle complex challenges across various sectors. For more information visit, novatiosolutions.com or LinkedIn.

