NovelVox Announces Epic Cheers and Hyperdrive Integration to Empower Cisco, Avaya, Webex, Genesys, Amazon Connect, Zoom, Nice, DialPad, 8x8, & Five9 Contact Centers

NovelVox introduces two new Epic modules to its integration library; After Epic Hyperspace, announces compatibility with Epic Cheers and Hyperdrive to empower healthcare contact centers including Cisco, Webex, Avaya, Genesys, Amazon Connect, Dialpad, Zoom, 8x8, and Nice.

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NovelVox, the leading contact center solution provider, has recently expanded its healthcare integration library with two new modules - Epic Cheers and Hyperdrive. The integrations will enable healthcare providers to leverage the full potential of Epic's advanced functionalities while improving the experience for both healthcare agents and patients.

Healthcare is the primary segment for NovelVox. The contact center experience optimization company has more than 50 healthcare enterprise customers, including 3 biggest Healthcare providers in the US. NovelVox's integrations are already powering healthcare contact centers with unified and optimized patient data. With products like Agent Accelerator and Epic CTI Connector, the company enables healthcare contact centers to seamlessly unify patient data for a better service experience. Ready integration with disjointed backend systems, databases, and EMR/EHR apps, including Epic Hyperspace helps streamline the service operations and improves efficiency. With the new integrations, these products will now offer ready connectivity with Epic's on-cloud EMR software and healthcare CRM module Epic Cheers.

This is intended to cut down the average handling time that a healthcare agent takes to address and resolve an interaction. Furthermore, NovelVox's existing phone system integrations with leading phone systems like Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, Amazon Connect, etc. ensure the queries are resolved without toggling screens. In short, the unified and uniquely integrated view of member and patient information empowers healthcare agents to not just resolve the query faster but offer a personalized and connected experience throughout the interaction.

NovelVox's CEO Amit Gandhi quotes, "Epic, being the world's largest electronic medical record service provider, has always been a key highlight of our integration library. We started with Epic Hyperspace Integration, which enabled healthcare contact centers to seamlessly integrate the Epic module within a telephony environment for improved efficiency. Since Epic Cheers is now gaining traction and is in demand, we have now introduced our CTI Connector integration with Epic Cheers and Epic Hyperdrive. With the launch of two new Epic modules, we are pleased to announce that our integration library is expanding and ready to deliver superior service experiences."

About NovelVox

NovelVox is a global software company that has been developing flexible, optimized Contact Center Solutions for Cisco, Webex, Avaya, Genesys, Amazon Connect, Dialpad, Zoom, 8x8, and Nice contact centers for over 15 years. The company has an extensive library of 75+ third-party app integrations to empower agents with unique integrations powered by solutions like Unified Agent Desktops, Contact Center Wallboards, Reporting and analytics, Conversational AI, and more. With over 300 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox is redefining agent and customer experience for improved agent productivity and brand loyalty.

Media Contact

Martin Katz, NovelVox, (+1) 301-788-5451, [email protected], https://www.novelvox.com/

SOURCE NovelVox