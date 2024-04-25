Novogradac New Markets Tax Credit Conference to Celebrate Community Development Award Winners

"Everyone is eager to hear about what's ahead in new markets tax credits, whether that's permanence for the incentive or the possibility of combining the 2024 and 2025 rounds into one $10 billion round," said Greg Clements, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's Dover, Ohio, office and conference chair. Post this

Other sessions on the agenda include panels on issues relating to readiness, lending and underwriting, the challenges faced by community development entities and deeper insights into the end of the seven-year lifecycle of NMTC transactions. The full agenda can be found here.

The conference is co-hosted by Capital One and U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, sponsored by Dudley Ventures, Enterprise, Ginsberg Jacobs, Greenline Ventures, Husch Blackwell, National Trust Community Investment Corporation, Polsinelli, Squire Patton Boggs, Wells Fargo, and features exhibitors Stinson LLP and Ryan.

In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host two pre-conference workshops on June 5, 2024. The NMTC Basics Workshop, which is available for in-person and virtual attendees, will feature experts teaching the fundamentals of the NMTC program. The NMTC Compliance workshop, which is exclusively for in-person attendees, will teach about the compliance requirements by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund, recapture risks, allocation agreements and more. Separate registration fees for the pre-conference workshops apply.

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for more than 30 years, has grown to more than 760 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit http://www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

SOURCE Novogradac & Company LLP