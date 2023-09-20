nVent SCHROFF Launches New Safety and Power Distribution Unit

"The unique modular concept of our power distribution unit will save customers both valuable time and money," -Christian Ganninger, nVent SCHROFF. Tweet this

"The unique modular concept of our power distribution unit will save customers both valuable time and money," said Christian Ganninger, Global Product Manager for Embedded Systems for nVent SCHROFF. "Prior to this product, the only option available was to manufacture the components for their infrastructure themselves. This new product will not only save our customers internal development costs, but also provide them with immediate options for implementation."

Pre-Certified Solutions

Rack Safety Plus is CE-certified, with UL certification underway. Using nVent's innovative online configurator, users can customize Rack Safety Plus to fit their specific application without losing any approvals, saving customers the time and expense of additional CE/UL testing.

Redundant Safety Functions

The emergency push button on the front of the unit features a safety circuit that meets the EN ISO 13849-1 category 3 standard. An external shut-off switch will immediately shut down electronic equipment when the emergency push button is activated. The external shut-off switch is monitored by the built-in safety relay and redundant safety switches to ensure Rack Safety Plus shuts down, even if there is a fault in the device.

Faults are displayed on the front of the unit, an external EPO can be attached to the unit, and the EPO status signal is accessible for external devices as well.

Modular and Configurable

120 and 208 / 240 V AC inputs available for common North American and international voltages, with a wide variety of input connectors. The input is protected by a circuit breaker and optional EMC filter.

Rear outputs can be configured with NEMA 5-15R, 5-20R, C13, and C19 outlets for AC voltages. Optional DC outputs can be configured to provide 5V, 12V, 24V, and 28V DC power.

Service outlets can be added to the front or rear of any unit, providing access to main power even when individual outputs are switched off.

All outputs are protected with individual circuit breakers mounted on the front of the unit, providing easy identification, and reset in the case of a fault.

Additional overvoltage protection units and current limiting modules can also be integrated. This functionality is useful to prevent circuit breaker shut-off caused by overload when the test application is equipped with several devices turned on simultaneously via the main switch.

While Rack Safety Plus is designed as one unit that integrates the safety and power distribution functions in one 19" case, the power and safety functions can be separated into two enclosures upon customer request.

Individual branding and customization is possible with custom paint colors, logos, and printing.

For those customers who need a solution quickly, several common configurations are immediately available from stock.

With the launch of Rack Safety Plus in North America, nVent SCHROFF continues to support Test and Measurement customers with reliable solutions to save development time and money.

Learn More: https://configurators.schroff.biz/rack-safety-plus/us/en

