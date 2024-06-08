ONEFUND Votes to Approve Elon Musk's Pay Package, Offers Easy Way for Telsa Shareholders to do the Same

ONEFUND pioneered retail investor voting rights in its flagship index fund and now through their partnership with iconik, who gives investors the ability to create personalized voting profiles that reflect their values. Post this

Forward your Tesla proxy email that you received from your broker to [email protected] Participants receive an email response immediately verifying that they forwarded their ballot to the right place. All ballots forwarded to [email protected] are automatically voted to match the voting recommendations of the Tesla board of directors (in favor of Elon's pay package). Participants then receive an email confirmation that their shares have been voted.

If you have not received an email confirming your shares have been voted, please check your spam folder and resend your email until you receive an email confirmation.

Investors retain full voting authority and can adjust their votes at any time before the online vote cut off on June 12, 2024.

ONEFUND pioneered retail investor voting rights in its flagship index fund and now through their partnership with iconik, who gives investors the ability to create personalized voting profiles that reflect their values.

ONEFUND has decided to vote to approve Elon Musk's pay package as recommended by Tesla management. For us our decision came down to these 4 questions:

Did Elon Musk fulfill his side of the agreed upon pay package and substantially increase the value of Tesla as stipulated in his contract? Is changing the agreed upon terms of an employee's compensation package after the individual has achieved the milestones in their contract a good business practice for Tesla going forward? If Elon walked away from Tesla, what would Tesla be worth? Are 100% performance-based compensation packages good or bad for Tesla?

However retail investors decide to vote their shares, we urge them to make their voice known and to vote their shares. For shareholders voting AGAINST Elon Musk and the recommendation of Tesla management, simply follow the instructions in your proxy email from your broker and vote each resolution individually.

About ONEFUND

ONEFUND is the Investment Advisor to ONEFUND S&P 500® (INDEX) and CYBER HORNET S&P 500® and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (ZZZ).

ONEFUND seeks to Bridge Retail Investors and Financial Advisors to Digital Assets through SEC Regulated ETFs.

www.ONEFUND.io

www.CyberHornetETFs.com

ONEFUND seeks to champion investor voting rights through their partnership with iconik. iconik is the first automated, customizable proxy voting platform for institutional investors, financial advisors, and individual shareholders. (https://www.iconikapp.com/advisors/funds)

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Go to www.ONEFUND.io to obtain a Prospectus which contains this and other information, or call 1.844.GO.INDEX (1.844.464.6339). Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1.844.282.3837 (1.844.BTC.ETFs) or visit our website at www.CyberHornetETFs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

These Funds are not suitable for all investors and is subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

INDEX is Distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC

ZZZ is Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

