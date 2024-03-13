Operation Homefront Announces 2024 Military Child of the Year® Award Recipients

"While each of our seven awardees' stories are unique, they share several common attributes that help put their experiences into perspective: resiliency, strength, and service," says Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., CEO of Operation Homefront. Post this

This year marks the 16th year the Military Child of the Year® Award has shone a light on the remarkable influence these extraordinary young individuals have had on their families, schools, and communities. This year's award winners will be honored at a gala at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, VA on April 11. Each recipient will also receive a $10,000 grant, a laptop computer, and other donated gifts.

"While each of our seven awardees' stories are as compelling as they are unique, they share several common attributes that help put their experiences, and those of the millions of other military kids that serve all of us along with their parents, into perspective: resiliency, strength and service," says Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., CEO of Operation Homefront. "We are so proud to recognize the impact they have had, and will continue to have, on their respective communities and our country."

This year's Military Child of the Year® Award recipients have moved a combined 37 times and lived through 247 months of deployments. They have logged 3,667 volunteer hours in the 12 months before nominations.

The awardees are:

Air Force: Noelani M., 16, San Antonio, TX

Army: Allison C., 17, Yorktown, VA

Coast Guard: Charlotte T., 18, Washington, DC

Marine Corps: Isabella A., 17, Murrieta, CA

National Guard: Caleb H., 19, Boulder, CO

Navy: Lindsay C., 17, Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Space Force: Taylor W., 17, Arlington, VA

In addition, 28 finalists were awarded a special one-time $1,000 cash award.

RTX is the program's presenting sponsor. Additional sponsors include BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition, Impossible Foods, Caesars Entertainment, Procter & Gamble, Kellanova, University of Cincinnati Online, HomeFront Brands, PNC, Johns Hopkins US Family Health Plans, La Quinta by Wyndham, The Psychiatric Institute of Washington, US Family Health Plan, and Carnival Cruise Line.

