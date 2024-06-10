Owl Vans Partners with Mercedes-Benz to Revolutionize the Adventure Van Industry

"As the Adventure Van market continues to disrupt the RV industry, Mercedes-Benz sought to collaborate with the best in the business," says John Willenborg, Founder of Owl Vans. Post this

The partnership was forged after rigorous testing and evaluation by Mercedes-Benz engineers, who assessed leading brands in the adventure van space for quality, fit, and aesthetic appeal. Owl Vans emerged as the preferred partner, highlighting the company's superior product offerings and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Owl Vans' manufacturing process is defined by an uncompromising attention to detail and a relentless pursuit of quality. All products are crafted in-house in the USA, using domestically sourced aluminum alloys to ensure the highest standards. This dedication to American manufacturing sets Owl Vans apart in a market often dominated by overseas production.

"We focus on providing the most reliable, over-engineered parts in the market," says Willenborg. "While the costs of US manufacturing are significantly higher, we believe in delivering the best rather than the cheapest. This approach has earned us over 500 five-star reviews and a stellar 4.9 rating."

At the heart of Owl Vans' manufacturing prowess lies state-of-the-art technology. The company leverages millions of dollars in advanced machinery to design, prototype, laser cut, mill, bend, weld, and quality control thousands of parts and accessories each year. This investment in technology ensures that every product meets the highest standards of reliability and consistency.

Owl Vans has grown from a garage startup to the largest accessory manufacturer in the adventure van industry, demonstrating innovation and leadership. Despite economic challenges, the company boasts a 90% market share and a 4.9 Google rating. As the only official partner of Mercedes-Benz in this sector, Owl Vans is also an OEM partner for Storyteller, Airstream, and Winnebago.

"We've grown from our humble beginnings to a company projected to break the $100 million annual revenue mark within five years," says Willenborg. "With six locations and plans to expand to ten worldwide, we are poised to continue our upward trajectory."

Owl Vans' partnership with Mercedes-Benz is not just a business collaboration; it's a shared vision for the future of adventure vans. As the company continues to innovate and expand, it remains committed to setting new standards in quality and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Owl Vans and its groundbreaking products, visit OwlVans.com.

