Panther National Introduces Camilo Villegas as Ambassador

"Camilo's ambassadorship with Panther National was planned prior to this week, and we were incredibly proud to watch him hoist the trophy in the winner's circle this past Sunday," says Panther National Founder and President, Dominik Senn. "His story is one of true perseverance, battling unfathomable circumstances that most professionals could not have overcome. We are thrilled that he is now part of the Panther National family and look forward to our partnership."

Panther National is anchored by an 18-hole championship golf course designed in collaboration by legend Jack Nicklaus and two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas. Apart from the activations and events, ambassadors will also have access to Panther National's world-class training facilities including its practice area featuring target greens constructed with the same TifEagle grass as the championship course and sized appropriately for shot length, equal to a PGA TOUR average shot for the specific distance.

Complementing the golf course, Panther National's residential offering includes 218 custom, modern estates combined with premium community amenities for an unparalleled luxury living experience unlike anything else in the country. The private enclave is set on approximately 400 acres adjacent to the Panther National Wildlife Refuge, a 2,400-acre conservation area. Panther National's residences pair sleek, contemporary elegance with visionary, environmentally sensitive design for a sophisticated and effortless lifestyle community.

ABOUT PANTHER NATIONAL:

Panther National is the first modern golf and lifestyle community to debut in Palm Beach County in nearly two decades. Developed by founder and president Dominik Senn, Panther National combines 218 modern signature estates designed by world-renowned architect Max Strang and a handful of custom estate home offerings with a Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas signature championship golf course, resort-style amenities, Michelin-inspired dining, and bespoke concierge services. For more information, visit www.panthernational.com.

