Patient Engagement, Digital Therapeutics and Social Determinants of Health in Cardiometabolic Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the importance of observing social determinants of health (SDoH) in the management of people with cardiometabolic and other chronic diseases. Attendees will learn how behavioral science instruments can be deployed in development programs to characterize social determinants of health. The featured speakers will discuss avenues for how digital therapeutics can be developed to mitigate aspects of social determinants of health and achieve more effective outcomes of interventions. The speakers will also discuss the recent FDA guidelines on the future of Lupus research.
The impact of a therapeutic intervention on health outcomes is not caused by the efficacy demonstrated in pivotal confirmatory studies, but by the effectiveness the intervention demonstrates in the real world when used by patients. A major cause for the gap between efficacy in confirmatory studies and the real world is due to social determinants of health, which according to the World Health Organization (WHO), American Disability Association (ADA) and others account for 30-55% of the impact on health outcomes.
Characterizing social determinants of health in development programs by means of validated psychometric and behavioral instruments is critical to begin deriving digital therapeutics to mitigate this gap effectively.
When engaging in patient-focused drug development, it's imperative to have a holistic approach to individuals, their predispositions and their life choices to embrace the whole human that ultimately will benefit from the innovation. This can only happen when insights are captured through a seamless site and patient experience solution.
Join this webinar to explore the importance of social determinants of health in achieving optimal health outcomes for cardiometabolic diseases, such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and ischemic heart disease. The featured speakers will discuss the promise of digital therapeutics to augment drug therapeutic interventions. The experts will also discuss recent FDA guidance and share their vision of the future of Lupus research and opportunities to drive Lupus research forward.
Join Dr. C. Michael Gibson (moderator), Baim Institute for Clinical Research; Professor of Medicine - Harvard Medical School; Interventional Cardiologist - Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Dr. Christian Born Djurhuus, Owner, Djurhuus Consulting; Mona Khalid, VP, Value Demonstration, Health Economics and Patient Access, Endpoint Health Inc.; Kevin Golgin, Co-Founder, Observia Group; and Dr. Jonathan Goldman, CEO, Clinical Ink, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Patient Engagement, Digital Therapeutics and Social Determinants of Health in Cardiometabolic Drug Development.
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
