PBS American Masters Highlights Disabled Trailblazers in "Renegades," Hosted by Award-Winning Musician and Activist Lachi

Featured figures include:

Daniel K. Inouye (1924-2012), a World War II veteran, amputee, and the country's highest-ranking Asian American political figure, who served as a U.S. Senator for nearly 50 years.

Celestine Tate Harrington (1955-1998), a quadriplegic street musician and advocate for parents with disabilities, whose journey inspired many.

Brad Lomax (1950-1984), a civil rights and disability rights advocate with multiple sclerosis, who played a pivotal role in the historic 504 sit-in of 1977.

Thomas Wiggins (1849-1908), a blind and autistic pianist and composer who was the first Black musician to perform at the White House.

Judy-Lynn Del Rey (1943-1986), a woman with dwarfism who revolutionized the world of science fiction and fantasy by editing and publishing the works of authors like Arthur C. Clarke , Isaac Asimov, and even George Lucas' Star Wars novels.

Piloted in 2021, Renegades also previously featured Kitty O'Neil (1946-2018), a deaf race car driver and stuntwoman known in the 1970s as "the fastest woman in the world."

"Renegades is a crucial part of the cultural movement to reclaim and celebrate disability narratives in media and pop culture. The heroes and histories we uncover in this series have remained hidden for far too long and amplifying these stories to the masses, particularly from the perspective of a majority disabled crew, will change how audiences view the Disability identity. Most importantly, it will be the authentic representation that disabled people like me truly deserve, having rarely or never seen themselves reflected in the mainstream," shared host and narrator Lachi.

As a prominent figure within disability culture hailed a "new champion in advocacy" by Billboard and "a dedicated foot soldier for disability pride" by Forbes, she's held talks with the White House and the U.N. As the Founder and President of Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities (RAMPD), Lachi's host role adds an undeniable spark to the series, offering viewers a compelling, fresh perspective on disability history. The combination of her music, advocacy, and celebrity platform demonstrate her unwavering commitment to championing the disabled community as an integral part of her daily mission.

With accessibility at its core, Renegades sets new standards in media representation. Each episode includes audio descriptions, open captions, and on-screen ASL interpretation to ensure inclusivity for all viewers, making everyone feel valued and respected for an equal entertainment experience.

Tune in starting Oct. 1, 2024, on PBS.org, the PBS App, and the American Masters YouTube channel. Episodes air every Tuesday through Oct. 29.

