Phantom Screens partners with Southern Living® to be the official motorized retractable screen provider for the Southern Living Idea House 202

Deirdre Finnegan, VP/Group Publisher of Southern Living, explains the 35+ year appeal of the Idea House program, ensuring their readers are drawn to the very best in design and innovation that these homes feature. Phantom Screens is proud to be recognized amongst such a high caliber group of innovators involved in the project.

Dubbed a "Mayberry meets Marfa" town, the ever-so-quaint historic village of Leiper's Fork is nestled in the rolling green hills of Williamson County. The Southern Living 2023 Idea House sits on the hilltop on the property's 67 acres of rural farmland, with a multipurpose barn dubbed "the party barn" that adjoins the pool and endless open-air entertaining spaces.

Twelve Phantom motorized screens were installed by authorized Phantom distributor Home Building Products. Five dual rollers on the upper porch offer double the perks: mesh screens for bug protection and vinyl screens for climate control. The home boasts ten screens on the upper porch and two mesh screens on the lower porch. These screens grace the patio of the lower-level sleeper porch, the billiards room's lower deck, and the expansive top terrace. The home can now expand the indoor/outdoor areas with just the touch of a button for a cozy year-round entertaining space.

Powered by Somfy®, Phantom's motorized retractable screens can open and close anywhere, from a handheld remote to your smart home device to an app on your smartphone. Phantom's motorized screens can also come equipped with sun sensor detectors to help you avoid damaging your screens and reduce heat in your home. So, if there is a sharp temperature rise, your exterior screens will lower automatically to maintain an optimal temperature inside your home.

Learn more about how Phantom Screens enhance Southern porch living here: http://www.phantomscreens.com/southernliving

About Southern Living Magazine: Launched in 1966, Southern Living is a lifestyle magazine for Southerners and comfort seekers alike featuring recipes, house plans, garden plans, and information about Southern culture and travel. For over 30 years, the magazine's highly anticipated Idea Home has inspired its readers to make their world more beautiful.

About Phantom Screens: From its humble grassroots beginnings in 1992, when Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma developed an innovative idea for screens in Abbotsford, B.C., Canada, Phantom Screens is now a leading, award-winning company. Phantom Screens is recognized across North America for enhancing homes with market-leading retractable screen solutions for doors, windows, multi-panel systems, and outdoor spaces. For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com.

