PKF O'Connor Davies Named a 'Best Cannabis Accounting Firm' by Benzinga

"This award reflects the depth of our knowledge, the breadth of our expertise and our team's ability to stay ahead of major shifts in the industry at large," said Jeffrey Gittler, Partner and Co-Leader of PKF O'Connor Davies' Cannabis Practice.

PKF O'Connor Davies' Cannabis Practice delivers comprehensive support that guides entrepreneurs and investors through many aspects of the rapidly expanding cannabis and CBD landscape. Leveraging in-depth experience, the Practice's specialists partner with clients to safeguard value, optimize financial performance and prepare for any unforeseen industry shifts. Offerings range from tax and valuation services to accounting and business advisory capabilities, all of which are tailormade to account for the intricacies and uncertainties of the cannabis industry.

"As challenges and complexities continue to develop across the cannabis industry, we've emerged as a go-to resource for businesses seeking to mitigate risk and maximize opportunity in the market," said Noam Hirschberger, Partner and Co-Leader of PKF O'Connor Davies' Cannabis Practice. "Receiving this award is an important validation of our work and the value we provide our clients."

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

