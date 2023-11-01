PlanHub Revolutionizes Material Suppliers' Sales Experience

"We are confident that the re-release of PlanHub for Suppliers will impact both PlanHub and our users in a revolutionary way." Ro Bhatia, CEO of PlanHub. Post this

The revamped version of PlanHub for Suppliers offers many features, including the capability to identify subcontractors for collaboration opportunities, expand networks and connect with general contractors, gain project insights, discover potential leads, and streamline the bidding process for better outcomes.

PlanHub is dedicated to helping suppliers thrive and succeed within the evolving construction industry, PlanHub for Suppliers is a testament to that commitment. Try PlanHub for Suppliers for Free!

About PlanHub;

PlanHub is the cloud software platform that empowers commercial construction professionals to expand their businesses by optimizing workflows, improving collaboration, and offering data-driven insights for more intelligent choices. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers throughout the preconstruction journey, delivering qualified leads, seamless team cooperation, efficient document handling, complete bid management solutions, and valuable data insights within a fully integrated ecosystem.

