PlanHub Revolutionizes Material Suppliers' Sales Experience

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanHub, the leading cloud-based preconstruction software (SaaS) platform known for streamlining and enhancing project management, is excited to announce a refresh of PlanHub for Suppliers. PlanHub for Suppliers was introduced last year and is designed specifically to cater to the needs of material suppliers. The refresh of this platform focuses on enhancing the supplier experience by providing tools and solutions that improve their sales strategies. The updated PlanHub for Suppliers will address challenges suppliers face, including expanding their networks, generating leads, connecting with decision-makers, and managing workflows while resolving pain points.
The main goal of the refresh is to attract more suppliers to join the platform and increase their engagement within the PlanHub ecosystem while ultimately contributing to a better overall supplier experience. "We are confident that the re-release of PlanHub for Suppliers will impact both PlanHub and our users in a revolutionary way. This development represents an exhilarating step that will revolutionize how suppliers engage, cooperate, and achieve success within the construction sector." Ro Bhatia, CEO of PlanHub. PlanHub for Suppliers streamlines sales procedures by optimizing the supplier's approach and enabling them to connect with contractors actively bidding on projects. It also helps suppliers engage with stakeholders in the project planning stages, receive estimate requests efficiently, and track projects seamlessly.
The revamped version of PlanHub for Suppliers offers many features, including the capability to identify subcontractors for collaboration opportunities, expand networks and connect with general contractors, gain project insights, discover potential leads, and streamline the bidding process for better outcomes.
PlanHub is dedicated to helping suppliers thrive and succeed within the evolving construction industry, PlanHub for Suppliers is a testament to that commitment. Try PlanHub for Suppliers for Free!
About PlanHub;
PlanHub is the cloud software platform that empowers commercial construction professionals to expand their businesses by optimizing workflows, improving collaboration, and offering data-driven insights for more intelligent choices. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers throughout the preconstruction journey, delivering qualified leads, seamless team cooperation, efficient document handling, complete bid management solutions, and valuable data insights within a fully integrated ecosystem.
