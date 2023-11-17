Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Commitment to Fair, Free Elections in Bangladesh on January 7

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh reaffirmed her commitment to fair and free elections in a recent statement, aligning with the Awami League's democratic values. This came just before the announcement that the12th national parliamentary election will take place on January 7, 2024.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a statement on Tuesday, reaffirmed her commitment to democratic processes and to ensuring free and fair elections in January, just one day before Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the 12th national parliamentary election will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024. This statement from the Prime Minister, who also serves as the president of the Awami League, reflects the Awami League's longstanding adherence to democratic values.
Bangladesh's Election Commission similarly emphasized the right of the people of Bangladesh to freely cast their votes on January 7th.
This statement was made during a virtual event where she inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 10,041 structures under 157 development projects, including significant infrastructure developments and housing initiatives for the landless and homeless.
'The next election is approaching nearer. If the people cast vote for us, we will come to the power. In case of otherwise, we will have no regret for that," stated Prime Minister Hasina.
Reflecting on the previous elections of 2014 and 2018, the Prime Minister assured that her party has always assumed power through democratic means. She thanked the people for their continued support, allowing the Awami League to serve the nation.
Addressing the political landscape, Prime Minister Hasina criticized the BNP-Jamaat alliance for their reluctance to participate in the elections and their attempts to destabilize the country. The Bangladesh National Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami have been behind violent opposition protests since Saturday, October 28th. She highlighted her government's efforts in ensuring a free and fair electoral process, including the introduction of transparent ballot boxes and photographic voter lists, as proposed by the Awami League.
The Prime Minister also noted the significant socio-economic developments achieved by her government over the past 15 years, transforming Bangladesh into a model of development and earning it the status of a developing nation in 2021.
Present at the event were Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md. Tazul Islam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, and Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, with the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah conducting the event.
The Awami League government's dedication to democracy and development is evident in its actions and the Prime Minister's words. As the nation prepares for the upcoming elections, the commitment to fair and free electoral processes remains a cornerstone of its democratic framework.
