Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Commitment to Fair, Free Elections in Bangladesh on January 7

"The next election is approaching nearer. If the people cast vote for us, we will come to the power. In case of otherwise, we will have no regret for that," stated Prime Minister Hasina.

This statement was made during a virtual event where she inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 10,041 structures under 157 development projects, including significant infrastructure developments and housing initiatives for the landless and homeless.

Reflecting on the previous elections of 2014 and 2018, the Prime Minister assured that her party has always assumed power through democratic means. She thanked the people for their continued support, allowing the Awami League to serve the nation.

Addressing the political landscape, Prime Minister Hasina criticized the BNP-Jamaat alliance for their reluctance to participate in the elections and their attempts to destabilize the country. The Bangladesh National Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami have been behind violent opposition protests since Saturday, October 28th. She highlighted her government's efforts in ensuring a free and fair electoral process, including the introduction of transparent ballot boxes and photographic voter lists, as proposed by the Awami League.

The Prime Minister also noted the significant socio-economic developments achieved by her government over the past 15 years, transforming Bangladesh into a model of development and earning it the status of a developing nation in 2021.

Present at the event were Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md. Tazul Islam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, and Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, with the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah conducting the event.

The Awami League government's dedication to democracy and development is evident in its actions and the Prime Minister's words. As the nation prepares for the upcoming elections, the commitment to fair and free electoral processes remains a cornerstone of its democratic framework.

