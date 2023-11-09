Propark Mobility Names First Chief Legal Officer, Courtney Keany

Propark Mobility announced today that the company has promoted Courtney Keany to Chief Legal Officer.

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that the company has promoted Courtney Keany to Chief Legal Officer.

"Courtney has been instrumental to Propark Mobility's success over the last decade," said Propark CEO David Schmid. "With her wealth of experience and keen legal expertise, she has shaped our legal framework and helped us effectively navigate the evolving landscape of the parking management industry. We are thrilled she's joining the executive board as Chief Legal Officer."

Courtney joined Propark in 2013, initially providing part-time legal assistance before transitioning to a full-time role as Director of Legal Affairs. Most recently, she served as Propark's General Counsel, providing legal advice to the company on a variety of matters, including risk management, litigation, labor and employment, contracts and licenses, and environmental, health, and safety concerns.

"I'm honored to become Propark's first Chief Legal Officer," said Keany. "Throughout my time with the company, I have enjoyed working closely with our nationwide team to meet the legal needs of the industry. I'm grateful for the trust and support that has led to this promotion, and I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to continue Propark's growth during this pivotal moment in its history."

As Chief Legal Officer, Courtney will become the first woman to sit on Propark's executive board. In this role, she will provide legal guidance and innovative solutions that will drive the company forward, align legal and business strategies to enable value creation, guide legal and regulatory matters for Propark, and more.

