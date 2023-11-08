RapidScale Empowers Businesses with Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning & Big Data Services, Powered by Logicworks, for Competitive Edge

Leading cloud services provider invests dedicated resources in AI/ML to accelerate customer innovation.
RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a leading managed cloud platform, has launched its comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) & Big Data service powered by Logicworks, a recent acquisition. With AI and ML as some of the most compelling technologies available today, RapidScale's new practice can help accelerate business performance and create exciting, new customer experiences. The company's new team of certified engineers and data scientists will help customers identify opportunities to use AI as a competitive advantage and deploy AI-driven solutions that will deliver real-world results.
The potential for AI to deliver business results is significant, and with RapidScale's expertise, organizations will better understand the underlying architecture and data science needed to create practical results. RapidScale's AI practice powered by Logicworks delivers:
- A consultative approach for identifying business goals, framing machine learning problems, and data sourcing for model development
- Prototyping and proof of concept (POC) to demonstrate feasibility of solutions
- Scalable and automated ML/Ops lifecycle, visualization, and reporting
- Full optimization to reduce costs and enhance performance
Chief Information Officer Karen Winter, LinkIt!, commented on their experience with RapidScale and Logicworks: 'While our team is quite savvy in terms of cloud technology, it's also incredibly helpful to have an expert resource on hand. The team helps us to evaluate new cloud capabilities, implement changes, and stay on top of ongoing administration and cost management.'"
"Our new AI/ML and Big Data practice has the potential to deliver amazing results for our customers," said RapidScale General Manager and Vice President Duane Barnes. "This turn-key professional service demystifies AI and helps customers of every size take advantage of what it can deliver. Our strategic investment demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation and success for our clients."
Learn more by visiting: https://rapidscale.net/public-cloud/services-solutions/ai-ml-big-data-service
About RapidScale
RapidScale helps customers migrate, run, and operate mission-critical workloads on AWS with security, scalability, and efficiency baked in. Our Cloud Reliability Platform combines world-class engineering talent, policy-as-code, and integrated tooling to enable customers to confidently meet compliance regulations, security requirements, cost control, and high availability. Together with our team of dedicated certified engineers and decades of IT management experience, we ensure our customers' success across every stage of the Cloud Adoption Framework. Learn more at [http://www.rapidscale.net
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
Media Contact
Nikki Salazar
[email protected]
Media Contact
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, [email protected], www.rapidscale.net
SOURCE RapidScale
Share this article