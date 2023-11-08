RapidScale Empowers Businesses with Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning & Big Data Services, Powered by Logicworks, for Competitive Edge

The team helps us to evaluate new cloud capabilities, implement changes, and stay on top of ongoing administration and cost management. Post this

A consultative approach for identifying business goals, framing machine learning problems, and data sourcing for model development

Prototyping and proof of concept (POC) to demonstrate feasibility of solutions

Scalable and automated ML/Ops lifecycle, visualization, and reporting

Full optimization to reduce costs and enhance performance

Chief Information Officer Karen Winter, LinkIt!, commented on their experience with RapidScale and Logicworks: 'While our team is quite savvy in terms of cloud technology, it's also incredibly helpful to have an expert resource on hand. The team helps us to evaluate new cloud capabilities, implement changes, and stay on top of ongoing administration and cost management.'"

"Our new AI/ML and Big Data practice has the potential to deliver amazing results for our customers," said RapidScale General Manager and Vice President Duane Barnes. "This turn-key professional service demystifies AI and helps customers of every size take advantage of what it can deliver. Our strategic investment demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation and success for our clients."

About RapidScale

RapidScale helps customers migrate, run, and operate mission-critical workloads on AWS with security, scalability, and efficiency baked in. Our Cloud Reliability Platform combines world-class engineering talent, policy-as-code, and integrated tooling to enable customers to confidently meet compliance regulations, security requirements, cost control, and high availability. Together with our team of dedicated certified engineers and decades of IT management experience, we ensure our customers' success across every stage of the Cloud Adoption Framework. Learn more at [http://www.rapidscale.net

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

