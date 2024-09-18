Ravi Gopalan Joins Avestar Capital as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Technological Innovation

Avestar Capital, a global leader in financial advisory services, welcomes Ravi Gopalan as its new Chief Technology Officer. Gopalan brings over two decades of experience in operations, strategy, and technology management, with a proven track record of driving innovation. Reporting to President Shilpa Mullan, he will spearhead Avestar's technological advancements, leveraging his expertise to enhance operational efficiency and client experience. Gopalan's distinguished career includes founding Binary Fountain and holding a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avestar Capital, a leading global financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ravi Gopalan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a career spanning over two decades in operations, strategy, and technology management, he will further enhance Avestar's commitment to innovation and excellence in the financial services sector. In his new role, Gopalan will report directly to Shilpa Mullan, President of Avestar Capital, further strengthening the firm's leadership team.

With a remarkable track record of driving performance and spearheading technological advancements, Gopalan's appointment marks a significant milestone for Avestar Capital. His experience in managing cross-functional, geographically dispersed teams, as well as his deep expertise in the development of enterprise-scale applications, will be highly instrumental in designing and implementing state-of-the-art technological infrastructure for Avestar.

Leadership and Innovation

Prior to joining Avestar Capital, Gopalan founded and served as CTO of Binary Fountain—a leader in secure, cloud-based consumer experience management platforms. Under his leadership, Binary Fountain grew from an emerging concept to a successful company of more than 400 employees across the US and India. Business process streamlining and driving technological innovation contributed toward rapid company growth and its eventual acquisition by Press Ganey Associates in 2020.

At Binary Fountain, Gopalan worked in the design, development, and deployment of advanced business intelligence solutions, showing his great technical and managerial acumen. His hands-on approach and vision.

Vision for Avestar Capital

In this new role as CTO at Avestar Capital will focus on leveraging technology to further drive the firm's growth and operational efficiency. His vision and deep understanding of enterprise technology will be instrumental in implementing innovative solutions that enhance Avestar's service offerings and client experience.

"I am excited to join Avestar Capital at a time when technology is transforming the financial services industry," said Gopalan. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Avestar to build on the firm's success and drive the next phase of technological innovation."

His career has been marked by a strong track record of identifying and bridging performance gaps, leading to the development of targeted solutions.

Educational and Research Excellence

He did his Ph.D. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, where he worked on the development of algorithms for machine learning and pattern recognition. He also did his Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras—a premier institution in India. Gopalan's research work, relating to this backdrop of working for progress in technology, spans over 25 published articles in leading journals.

Before industry, Gopalan was a research associate at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and worked on several defense-related projects at the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) in Menlo Park, California. He is widely recognized for his work on computer vision, multi-modal perception, and information retrieval by natural language querying.

About Avestar Capital

Avestar Capital is a one of the leading wealth management firm founded by Xerxes Soli Mullan, a forward-thinking leader. This company provides individual, families, and institutions with customized wealth management services. At Avestar Capital, innovative solutions come blended with a tradition of excellence, using advanced technology and extensive experience in the respective industry to provide financial advisory solutions that meet unique client needs.

Media Contact

Shilpa Konduri Mullan, Avestar Capital, 1 (646) 215 - 9902, [email protected], https://avestarcapital.com/

SOURCE Avestar Capital