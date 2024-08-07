Recognizing Golf as a Driver of Social Connection, Grouper Announces New Activity Benefit Payment

"Grouper's activity benefit encourages golfers to play the game they love," said Bill Walker, Executive Director of the International Association of Golf Administrators (IAGA). Post this

With the announcement, Grouper has created a long overdue bridge between golf and healthcare.

"As much as golfers care about their clubs and their short game, they also care about the social connection and camaraderie that golf provides," said Doug Wenners, Chief Executive Officer of Grouper. "The activity benefit reinforces the importance of social connection and its impact on health outcomes and overall well-being."

"Grouper's activity benefit encourages golfers to play the game they love," said Bill Walker, Executive Director of the International Association of Golf Administrators (IAGA). "Just as importantly, the activity benefit emphasizes the profound benefits of social connection, which can be found in abundance on our greens and fairways."

The activity benefit provides a natural path for golfers with a Handicap Index to support the costs associated with obtaining a handicap index and playing golf. To determine if you are eligible, click here to complete the enrollment process. If you are eligible, Grouper will send you $50 within 45 days.

About Grouper:

Grouper partners with health plans that offer their members activity benefits. We help you connect to social activities that match your passions. As you stay socially active and participate in qualifying in-person activities with your group, we work with your health plan to support the cost of your membership dues and make other benefits available to you related to your social activity. For more information about Grouper, please visit https://hellogrouper.com.

About USGA:

The USGA is a mission-based golf organization whose purpose is to unify the golf community through handicapping and grassroots programs; to showcase the game's best talent through the U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open and 13 other national championships and our museum; to provide unbiased global governance with The R&A through the playing, equipment and Amateur Status rules; and to advance issues important to golf's future, with a focus on driving sustainability, accessibility and inclusion.

