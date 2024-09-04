Renowned Innovation Expert Stiven Kerestegian Joins JAN3

JAN3, a leading Bitcoin technology company, has appointed Stiven Kerestegian as Chief of Innovation and Design. Stiven, who brings extensive experience from LEGO, IKEA, and Microsoft, will focus on enhancing the design and functionality of AQUA wallet, a non-custodial Bitcoin and stablecoin wallet aimed at empowering users in developing regions, particularly Latin America. His expertise will help AQUA onboard the next billion users to Bitcoin and provide accessible financial solutions. Stiven's appointment reflects JAN3's commitment to delivering world-class financial tools that prioritize usability and innovation.

BITCOIN CITY, El Salvador, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAN3 Welcomes Renowned Designer to Drive the Evolution of AQUA Wallet.

JAN3, the leading Bitcoin technology company, is thrilled to announce that Stiven Kerestegian has joined the team as Chief of Innovation and Design. Stiven brings a wealth of experience from his roles at renowned companies such as LEGO, IKEA, and Microsoft, where he has been instrumental in leading groundbreaking design and innovation initiatives.

In his new role at JAN3, Stiven will focus especially on AQUA wallet, aiming to elevate its design and functionality to a world-class level. AQUA wallet is a non-custodial Bitcoin and stablecoin wallet designed to provide financial empowerment, particularly in Latin America and other developing regions. With Stiven's expertise, AQUA will onboard the next billion users to Bitcoin.

"We are incredibly excited to have Stiven join our team," said Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3. "His experience and vision will be invaluable as we continue to develop AQUA into a leading financial tool for the developing world. Stiven's commitment to innovation and user-centered design aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals through Bitcoin."

Stiven expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am delighted to be part of JAN3 and to contribute to the growth and development of Latin America where I was born. AQUA has immense potential to transform lives by providing accessible and reliable financial solutions. I look forward to bringing a people-centered design approach to making AQUA a useful and delightful product with an exceptional user experience."

Stiven's appointment marks a significant milestone for JAN3 as the company continues to expand its reach and impact. His leadership in innovation and design will play a critical role in ensuring AQUA meets the highest standards of usability, utility, and user-friendliness.

About JAN3

JAN3 is a Bitcoin technology company dedicated to driving global Bitcoin adoption and infrastructure development. Founded by Samson Mow, the company is known for its innovative solutions that empower users, especially in developing regions. JAN3's flagship product, AQUA wallet, is a non-custodial Bitcoin and stablecoin wallet designed to provide financial freedom and security.

For more information, please visit jan3.com

Media Contact

Raúl Velásquez, JAN3, 58 4142840651, [email protected], www.jan3.com

SOURCE JAN3