Rentec Direct Releases New Rent Invoices for Property Managers and Landlords

One invoice for the current month (full month or pro-rated)

One invoice for the following month, based on the "invoice days early" setting

The benefits of the invoicing update allows more flexibility and options to accommodate various lease arrangements.

Rentec Direct clients use the software's tenant accounting features to store lease information and automatically generate financial records, among other things. The new invoice update, differentiates the current month's invoice and the following month's invoice based on the move-date for the tenant. This change eliminates the need for dual invoicing upon move-in and simplifies the billing process for everyone involved.

This update allows the software to tailor the invoicing process to the unique preferences of Rentec Direct's clients. For example, if a client prefers to receive their invoices 10 days before the start of the new month, the software will ensure that the next month's invoice is generated with this lead time in mind.

"Automating and simplifying the accounting process is one of the most important benefits we can offer our clients," says Nathan Miller, president of Rentec Direct. "This update helps our clients and allows them to easily communicate to their tenants their financial obligations."

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

