Rentec Direct Releases New Rent Invoices for Property Managers and Landlords

Updates to Rentec Direct's property management software platform allow property managers and landlords to customize the tenant invoices upon move-in based on the invoice days early setting, helping streamline the accounting process for property management.
GRANTS PASS, Ore., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the award-winning property management software platform, announced this week a new update to the invoicing system that allows users more customization options. Rentec Direct offers digital solutions for property managers and landlords who need software to automate their rental tasks, including advanced accounting features and online rent collection.
The updates to the invoicing system include:
- One invoice for the current month (full month or pro-rated)
- One invoice for the following month, based on the "invoice days early" setting
The benefits of the invoicing update allows more flexibility and options to accommodate various lease arrangements.
Rentec Direct clients use the software's tenant accounting features to store lease information and automatically generate financial records, among other things. The new invoice update, differentiates the current month's invoice and the following month's invoice based on the move-date for the tenant. This change eliminates the need for dual invoicing upon move-in and simplifies the billing process for everyone involved.
This update allows the software to tailor the invoicing process to the unique preferences of Rentec Direct's clients. For example, if a client prefers to receive their invoices 10 days before the start of the new month, the software will ensure that the next month's invoice is generated with this lead time in mind.
"Automating and simplifying the accounting process is one of the most important benefits we can offer our clients," says Nathan Miller, president of Rentec Direct. "This update helps our clients and allows them to easily communicate to their tenants their financial obligations."
To learn more about Rentec Direct and how the new tenant invoicing system works, visit: rentecdirect.com/blog/feature-update-new-invoicing-system-for-rentec-direct/
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com
