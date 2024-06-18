Resource International, Inc. Leads the Way in Non-Destructive Testing for Pavement Performance

Resource International, Inc. is committed to providing cutting-edge non-destructive testing solutions for the transportation industry nationwide. Rii's expertise in FWD and GPR testing, combined with its advanced data analysis capabilities, makes the company a trusted partner for pavement assessment and management. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, Rii continues to deliver exceptional results for its clients, ensuring the safety, longevity, and optimal performance of critical infrastructure.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resource International, Inc. (Rii) continues to be an industry leader in non-destructive testing (NDT) for pavement assessment. The company recently completed a comprehensive study on the Indiana Toll Road I-80/I-90, utilizing advanced technologies to evaluate pavement conditions and identify potential failures.

Project Overview

Rii conducted a thorough investigation of the I-80/I-90 toll road across several Indiana counties, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, and Elkhart. The project focused on assessing the structural integrity of the pavement and identifying areas prone to failure.

Innovative Testing Methods

Rii employed two primary non-destructive testing methods in this study:

Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD): This method involved applying a controlled load to the pavement surface and measuring the resulting deflections. By analyzing the deflection data, Rii's engineers could determine the elastic moduli of the pavement layers, providing valuable insights into the pavement& structural condition.

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR): Rii utilized GPR technology to scan the pavement at highway speeds. This allowed for the identification of subsurface features such as cracks, voids, and delaminations, which could compromise the pavement's integrity.

Data Analysis and Reporting

The data collected from the FWD and GPR tests was meticulously analyzed by Rii's team of experts. The analysis included:

Back-calculation of pavement layer moduli: This process involved using the FWD deflection data to estimate the elastic moduli of the asphalt, concrete, and subbase layers.

Determination of subgrade resilient modulus: The resilient modulus of the subgrade soil was also estimated, providing critical information about the pavement's foundation.

GPR data interpretation: The GPR data was analyzed to identify areas of potential weakness in the pavement, such as debonding, voids, and cracks.

The results of the analysis were presented in a comprehensive report, including detailed maps and tables highlighting the pavement's condition.

Benefits of Rii's NDT Services

Rii's non-destructive testing services offer numerous benefits to transportation agencies and infrastructure owners:

Early detection of pavement problems: By identifying potential issues early on, Rii's NDT methods can help prevent costly repairs and extend the pavement's lifespan.

Cost-effective solutions: NDT methods are often more cost-effective than traditional destructive testing methods, as they do not require the removal of pavement samples.

Minimal disruption to traffic: Rii's NDT methods can be performed quickly and efficiently, minimizing disruptions to traffic flow.

Improved pavement management: The data collected from NDT can be used to develop more effective pavement management strategies, leading to improved performance and longevity.

Meet the Expert: Leila Sadeghi, PhD, PE

Leila Sadeghi, PhD, PE, is a pavement engineer with extensive experience in non-destructive testing and pavement evaluation. As a key member of the Rii team, Dr. Sadeghi has led numerous projects involving the assessment of pavement conditions and the development of effective maintenance and

rehabilitation strategies. Her expertise in FWD and GPR testing, combined with her in-depth knowledge of pavement materials and design, makes her a valuable asset to Rii and its clients.

About Resource International, Inc.

Resource International, Inc. is committed to providing cutting-edge non-destructive testing solutions for the transportation industry nationwide. Rii's expertise in FWD and GPR testing, combined with its advanced data analysis capabilities, makes the company a trusted partner for pavement assessment and management. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, Rii continues to deliver exceptional results for its clients, ensuring the safety, longevity, and optimal performance of critical infrastructure.

