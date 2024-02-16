Rex 3 Marks 66 Years of Innovation in Printing and Mailing

Celebrating 66 years of excellence, Rex 3 continues to lead the way in printing and mailing services, blending innovation with a strong family-oriented approach.
SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rex 3, a pivotal force in the printing and mailing industry since its inception in 1958, celebrates its 66th anniversary this year. Originally founded as Rex Engraving by Julius Miller, the company has significantly influenced the advertising industry, collaborating with iconic agencies and serving prestigious clients across the cruise and hospitality sectors nationwide.
Over the decades, Rex 3 has evolved from a letterpress and photo engraving pioneer into one of the Top 100 Largest Commercial Printers in North America, recognized by Printing Impressions, and was named the top commercial printer by the South Florida Business Journal in 2014. Today, Rex 3 continues to thrive as a family-owned, privately-held company, boasting a 100,000-square-foot facility and employing an average of 200 dedicated team members.
In a significant move to reinforce its leadership and commitment to innovation, Rex 3 proudly welcomed Maxwell Miller, a third-generation Miller, to the team at the end of 2023. Maxwell's addition underscores the company's dedication to its roots and its vision for the future, blending traditional values with modern strategies to navigate the rapidly evolving industry landscape.
As Rex 3 commemorates this milestone, it reassures clients and partners of its steadfast presence and future in the industry. "We're not just strong; we're here to stay," affirms German L. Bermudez, Director of New Business Development. "Our legacy is built on quality, innovation, and a family-oriented approach that creates a trusting environment for both our team and clients."
Looking forward, Rex 3 is dedicated to maintaining the high standards set by its founder while embracing the future with new technologies and strategies. The company's commitment to its clients, team, and community remains unwavering as it embarks on the next 66 years of success.
About Rex 3:
Rex 3 is a leading printing and mailing company based in Sunrise, FL, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and family-oriented business practices. Evolving from a small letterpress shop to a key player in commercial printing, Rex 3 specializes in custom printing solutions and direct mail services for luxury brands and the hospitality sector. Discover more about Rex 3's commitment to excellence at https://www.rex3.com/.
Media Contact
Daniela Arroyave, Exults, 866-999-4736, [email protected], https://www.exults.com/
SOURCE Rex 3
Share this article