Rick Simpson Oil California Extends Reach of Lab-Tested RSO to Nationwide Markets

Rick Simpson Oil California Expands Reach, Announces Nationwide Availability of A-Grade RSO Formula.

DANA POINT, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rick Simpson Oil California is excited to announce the nationwide availability of its well-regarded Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) formula. The carefully crafted, lab-tested A-grade RSO can now be accessed across the country through the official Rick Simpson Oil website.

Since its establishment in 2009, Rick Simpson Oil has played a pivotal role in the development of the concentrate market. Full spectrum concentrates, particularly in oral syringe form, have been a significant contributor to the brand's revenue. The original RSO formula, once exclusively for U.S. patients, is now accessible to a nationwide audience.

Rick Simpson Oil's full spectrum RSO preserves all the essential components of cannabis, including cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, chlorophyll, and beneficial lipids. Originating from the work of Canadian medical marijuana activist Rick Simpson in 2003, RSO gained prominence for its potential to alleviate symptoms of various conditions, including skin cancer. The concentrate is versatile, allowing for oral consumption or topical application on the skin, offering relief through methods like oral syringes, tinctures, suppositories, capsules, and gummies. The brand currently provides RSO in both Mind (Sativa) and Body (Indica) variants.

The recent acquisition of the RickSimpsonOil.com website after 15 years on the market reflects the overwhelming national demand for Rick Simpson Oil. Now catering to customers worldwide, Rick Simpson Oil California also delivers to European Union nations, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Greece, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria. It also extends its reach to Australia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, the Philippines, and more.

Rick Simpson Oil California proudly offers its products in all 50 states in the US. The company's flagship product, "Rick Simpson Oil," is a highly concentrated marijuana medicinal oil known for its effectiveness in treating various diseases, such as cancer and Parkinson's. For those seeking guidance on purchasing the product, the company offers a free consultation.

In an effort to make RSO accessible to individuals around the world, Rick Simpson Oil California is taking steps to ensure that its transformative benefits can reach a national, and eventually global, audience.

For more information about Rick Simpson Oil California, visit their website at http://www.ricksimpsonoilcal.com.

Media Contact

RSO California, Rick Simpson Oil California, (949) 285-1633, [email protected], www.ricksimpsonoilcal.com

SOURCE Rick Simpson Oil California