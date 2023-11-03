RISE Flag Football League Celebrates Historic Moment as Flag Football is Chosen for the Olympic Games

"This decision will not only further elevate the sport but also provide a platform for athletes from all corners of the world to showcase their skills and passion for flag football. We are proud to have played a role in this journey and are excited to see what the future holds for our sport." Post this

The RISE Flag Football League, known for its dedication to promoting the growth and development of flag football, sees this announcement as a monumental achievement for the sport. The league has been at the forefront of this movement, nurturing talent and fostering a sense of community within the flag football world.

"We are absolutely delighted to hear that flag football has been chosen to be part of the Olympic Games," said John Kaleo, President for the RISE Flag Football League. "This decision will not only further elevate the sport but also provide a platform for athletes from all corners of the world to showcase their skills and passion for flag football. We are proud to have played a role in this journey and are excited to see what the future holds for our beloved sport."

Flag football's inclusion in the Olympics opens up a world of opportunities for athletes to compete on the grandest stage. It also signifies a significant step toward inclusivity and diversity in the world of sports, aligning with the Olympic Games' core principles.

As the RISE Flag Football League looks ahead to this exciting new chapter in the sport's history, they are committed to continuing their mission to develop and nurture flag football talent. The league's dedication to providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills remains unwavering, and they will work tirelessly to support flag football's journey to the Olympics.

The RISE Flag Football League encourages all athletes, fans, and enthusiasts to join in celebrating this incredible achievement and looks forward to the remarkable moments that the Olympic Games will bring to the world of flag football.

Media Contact

John Kaleo, RISE Flag Football League, 1 813-786-3032, [email protected], https://uariseflag.com/

SOURCE RISE Flag Football League