Sagility Appoints Chris Shiffert as Chief Growth Officer

As Sagility continues to expand its footprint and advance its evolution into a tech-enabled, domain-led healthcare transformation partner, Chris is a natural fit to lead our growth strategies. Post this

"As Sagility continues to expand its footprint and advance its evolution into a tech-enabled, domain-led healthcare transformation partner, Chris is a natural fit to lead our growth strategies," said Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sagility. "A trusted advisor to both clients and executive leaders, his extensive experience, combined with the operational rigor and client acquisition success, make him an invaluable part of our organization."

Shiffert brings a wealth of experience to the Chief Growth Officer role. He previously joined Sagility through the acquisition of BroadPath in January 2025 with more than two decades in healthcare, having built a reputation for excellence in Medicare Advantage, telesales, member engagement, and healthcare operations.

Most recently, Shiffert oversaw growth functions at BroadPath, which he joined in 2016. There, he helped architect the organization's transformation into a sustained growth engine, winning new clients across the health plan spectrum, from Fortune 50 national payers to regional and mission-driven community plans.

Prior to BroadPath, Shiffert spent eight years at Xerox Services, where he led solution development and growth initiatives for healthcare payer organizations. Earlier in his career, he worked as a management consultant at Deloitte in its CRM and Outsourcing Advisory practices, advising clients on complex performance improvement and outsourcing programs.

"I'm excited about Sagility's growth opportunity as we continue to deliver value to our clients," said Shiffert. "I feel privileged to lead the growth organization through this next phase and work alongside talented colleagues to drive our strategic objectives forward."

Shiffert holds a BA in History and an MBA from Xavier University. He is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Sagility

Sagility is a tech-led, healthcare-focused business operations solutions and services company that supports payers, providers, and their partners in delivering best-in-class operations, enhancing member and provider experiences, and improving the quality of care, all while ensuring cost-effective financial and clinical outcomes. With over two decades of experience, Sagility's dedicated experts address complex healthcare challenges through deep domain expertise and technology innovations. The company serves six of the top ten payers in the U.S., utilizing its advanced technology, processes, and solutions to ensure efficient operations and minimize additional administrative costs. The company delivers these services through its skilled talent pool of over 40,000 professionals across five global service delivery centers located in the U.S., India, the Philippines, Jamaica, and Colombia.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Sagility, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], https://sagilityhealth.com/

SOURCE Sagility