Scary Stats: Incognia Releases New Insights on Promotion Abuse in Food Delivery

New User Coupons: New user coupons are the first and most obvious promotion type to exploit. Generally, this type of coupon offers a more aggressive discount to convince new users to try the service. In order to exploit new user coupons, fraudsters must create as many accounts as possible. After the discount is used, these accounts are typically discarded. In LATAM, Incognia's research shows that, on average, between 1-2.5% of devices on food delivery platforms access 3 or more accounts, with many of these devices actually accessing over 50 accounts.

"The food delivery market has exploded, and so too have the threats that impact service and bottom lines for the businesses in the space," said André Ferraz, CEO and Co-Founder of Incognia. "Incognia understands the complex nuances of the specific types of fraud and recognizes that our unique technology is capable of identifying anomalous or fraudulent behaviors and pinpointing suspicious locations associated with those activities. By peeling back the covers on the costs incurred from ignoring fraud, as well as the cost savings from better addressing it, we are hoping to help the industry take control of this problem and understand how to manage it more effectively so that service and revenue aren't disrupted."

Incognia's data shows that 2% of all monthly transactions are associated with coupon fraud. And, digging deeper into total transaction value, the company estimates that the largest delivery companies in the US could be losing over US$1.5M in promo fraud losses per month, but innovative approaches like Incognia are changing this scenario. Its spoof-resistant location verification solution is so precise that it identifies specific signal environments that devices connect from, including mapping and correlating signatures, to identify a device's location with high precision and accuracy, detecting location spoofing and multiple account creation to prevent courier scams, voucher abuse, and payment fraud.

As part of the new report, Incognia is also sharing strategies to help food delivery companies prevent coupon abuse:

Cross-functional Collaboration: Promote teamwork between fraud prevention/risk management, marketing, legal, and operations teams to establish effective coupon policies.

With its sophisticated location verification and device intelligence, Incognia is leading the charge against risky behavior. According to the Global Head of Operations for a major food delivery app, "Incognia has a solid solution and top-notch post-sales support. Incognia is helping us identify systematic fraudulent behavior by providing a more reliable device identity solution."

Incognia has secured over 200 million devices worldwide and is used by global companies across food delivery, social media, financial services, and marketplace industries. For more information on Incognia's approach to helping food delivery companies, visit Incognia's industry page. Incognia's complete report on The Essential Guide to Promotion Abuse on Food Delivery Platforms is available for download. The company will be hosting a webinar on November 14th, as they delve into the detailed stats and insightful findings of the food delivery report, led by their expert customer success and data analytics team. Registrations are open at http://Incognia.com/webinar-tackling-promotion-abuse-in-the-delivery-industry

About Incognia

Incognia is the innovator in location identity solutions that deliver cutting-edge user verification and account security across the digital journey. Leveraging over a decade of expertise in location technology, Incognia's novel approach enables frictionless experiences using device intelligence and the most precise location data available. Incognia enables customizable risk analysis and actionable insights from day one that empower consumer businesses to prevent fraud, protect users and build customer trust. For more information, visit https://www.incognia.com/.

