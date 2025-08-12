Securitas USA to Hire 40 Security Professionals to Support New High-Performance Data Center in North Dakota

Strategic Expansion in Ellendale will serve Applied Digital's AI Factory, Bringing Jobs and Specialized Security Expertise to the Region.

ELLENDALE, N.D., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securitas USA, a global leader in protective services, today announced plans to hire 40 security professionals to support a new data center designed to support artificial intelligence in Ellendale, North Dakota. This expansion underscores Securitas USA's commitment to helping safeguard mission-critical infrastructure and creating meaningful employment opportunities in the region.

The data center, designed, built, and operated by Applied Digital, is set to open later this year. While Securitas USA already supports two of the company's blockchain mining facilities in the state, this marks the beginning of services at a new site located at 9685 8th Ave. SE, Ellendale, ND 58436.

"We are extremely excited to announce a developing partnership with Applied Digital. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to operational excellence, safety, and innovation. As part of this collaboration, we are excited to begin hiring 40 new security professionals in North Dakota, creating high‑quality jobs and contributing to the region's expanding workforce. Together, Securitas USA and Applied Digital are setting new standards for secure, sustainable, and scalable digital infrastructure in North Dakota and beyond." — Mark Rice, Area Vice President – Upper Midwest, Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Towards readiness by the service start date, hiring will be completed by September 15, 2025. Open roles include Account Manager, Supervisors, Security Officers, and Flex Officers. All officers will provide on‑site services focused on assisting with strict access control and perimeter patrol. Officers will be trained to use Lenel for access control and Milestone for video management systems.

Securitas USA offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and company‑paid life insurance. Paid training is provided, and opportunities for career growth are available, particularly as Applied Digital is expected to expand with additional data centers on the same site.

Applicants must be 18 or older with a high school diploma or GED, basic computer literacy, and the ability to read, write, and speak English. Supervisory and Account Manager roles require prior leadership or security experience. A North Dakota security license will be obtained through Securitas USA's training program.

To Apply: Interested candidates should visit SecuritasJobs.com and search for opportunities in Ellendale, North Dakota.

Securitas USA is committed to providing equal employment opportunities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race/ethnicity, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, status as a protected veteran, or any other applicable legally protected characteristic.

