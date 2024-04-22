Showing God's Love To Others Does Not Mean You Should Accept Their Abuse

Xulon Press presents strong words against acts of domestic violence and the unclean spirit behind them.
AUTAUGAVILLE, Ala., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jacquelyn Dokes-Clayton condemns all kinds of reckless behavior in YAHWEH SAID WRITE: My Memoirs, My Truths, My Thoughts ($15.99, paperback, 9781662895050; $6.99, e-book, 9781662895067).
Dokes-Clayton reassures women that their bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit, and being loving, kind, and forgiving does not mean that they should stand for any kind of abuse of mistreatment of their temples. She encourages them to seek the guidance of their Creator to protect and guide them so they can learn to be gatekeepers of this precious gift.
"I was directed by YAHWEH to write this book so women can see the unacceptable effects of reckless conduct and domestic violence," said Dokes-Clayton.
Jacquelyn Dokes-Clayton is a licensed and ordained minister of the Gospel who has journeyed as a military wife and mother for over 20 years. A graduate of Anniston High School in Alabama, Dokes-Clayton helped to plant the Regenerated Spirit Ministry and now is a Senior Servant of the Apostolic Fellowship Ministries. She aspires to be a positive and inspiring woman of God with a vision to empower women to make anointed choices when it comes to building and maintaining loving and healthy relationships.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. YAHWEH Said Write is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Jacquelyn Dokes-Clayton, Salem Author Services, (334) 201-1444, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
