Showing God's Love To Others Does Not Mean You Should Accept Their Abuse

"I was directed by YAHWEH to write this book so women can see the unacceptable effects of reckless conduct and domestic violence," said Dokes-Clayton.

Jacquelyn Dokes-Clayton is a licensed and ordained minister of the Gospel who has journeyed as a military wife and mother for over 20 years. A graduate of Anniston High School in Alabama, Dokes-Clayton helped to plant the Regenerated Spirit Ministry and now is a Senior Servant of the Apostolic Fellowship Ministries. She aspires to be a positive and inspiring woman of God with a vision to empower women to make anointed choices when it comes to building and maintaining loving and healthy relationships.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. YAHWEH Said Write is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

