Siemon Further Expands LightVerse® Portfolio with New Fiber Modular Patch Panels and Fiber Wall Mount Boxes

High-Quality Fiber Termination for Evolving Environments

Seamlessly meeting the demand for uncomplicated fiber termination solutions in non-traditional and fiber-to-the-desk (FTTD) installation environments, Siemon's new LightVerse Standard and Mini Fiber Wall Mount Boxes support both singlemode and multimode fiber while providing the ideal foundation for delivering ultra-fast mixed connectivity types in almost any application environment.

"Siemon is thrilled to introduce the LightVerse Fiber Modular Patch Panels and Fiber Wall Mount Boxes to the market," says Tony Walker, Global Fiber Product Marketing Manager at Siemon. "These innovations mark the latest milestones in Siemon's new era in fiber connectivity, where CONNECTING THE WORLD TO A HIGHER STANDARD www.siemon.com performance, simplicity, and adaptability converge. With our ever-expanding LightVerse portfolio, we are offering network professionals the tools they need to navigate the challenges of modern connectivity effectively."

As the network landscape continues to evolve, Siemon's commitment to fiber innovation remains unwavering. The introduction of the LightVerse Fiber Modular Patch Panels and Fiber Wall Mount Boxes underscore Siemon's dedication to enhancing next-generation connectivity solutions for its customers, ensuring they are equipped to thrive.

