Siemon Validates Interoperability of AI-Ready Fiber Cabling with NVIDIA™ InfiniBand™ Hardware at IBTA Plugfest

Siemon is pleased to announce that its AI Ready fiber optic cabling solutions passed all system interoperability tests with NVIDIA InfiniBand hardware.

WATERTOWN, Conn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watertown, CT – The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, successfully participated in the 41st InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) Plugfest for InfiniBand and RoCE, held at The University of New Hampshire – Interoperability Lab from April 15th to May 3rd. This year's Plugfest marked a significant milestone with the IBTA introducing new system interoperability testing that included optical transceivers and fiber cabling from various manufacturers for the first time. This rigorous testing program establishes compliance to industry specifications and realworld interoperability, ensuring a robust ecosystem of InfiniBand and RoCE products. Siemon is pleased to announce that its AI Ready fiber optic cabling solutions passed all system interoperability tests with NVIDIA InfiniBand hardware. "These test results provide assurance to our customers that Siemon's AI Ready fiber cabling performs flawlessly within NVIDIA AI network designs, supporting both switch-to-switch and switch-to-server applications," stated Gary Bernstein, Siemon's Sr. Director of Global Data Center Sales. The System testing was done with NDR 400G and NDR 200G traffic using NVIDIA switches, ConnectX-7 adapter cards, multimode and singlemode transceivers, and Siemon's multimode and singlemode MTP fiber cabling solutions, including trunks, jumpers, and patch panels. The IBTA will publish their InfiniBand Integrator's list soon, listing specific hardware and Siemon components used in various configurations.