Sierra College Theatre Arts Department Presents Guys and Dolls for Nine Performances Through March and April 2024

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sierra College Theatre Arts Department announces its spring musical production of Guys and Dolls. The book is by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, music, and lyrics by Frank Loesser, directed by Scott Adams, musical direction by Kim Osteen-Petreshock, orchestra coordination by Greg McLaughlin, and choreography by Pamela Lourentzos. Members of the community are invited to attend one of the nine performances from March 29 through April 14 in the Dietrich Theatre on the Sierra College campus in Rocklin.

Performances Dates and Times:

Friday, March 29 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 30 at 7:30 pm

Friday, April 5 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 6 at 2:00 pm

Sunday, April 7 at 2:00 pm (director's discussion at 12:00pm, Q&A with cast and crew after the show)

Thursday, April 11 at 7:00 pm

Friday, April 12 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 14 at 2:00 pm (closing matinee)

Tickets:

Tickets are $20 general admission; $15 Seniors (68+); $12 Sierra College Faculty/Staff: $10 All students and children. Tickets are available online from On the Stage at our.show/sierraguysdolls. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, but there will be a $2 walk-up fee. The box office opens one hour before curtain time in the lobby of the Dietrich Theatre.

STORY:

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls is set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City. This oddball romantic comedy tells the story of gambler, Nathan Detroit who tries to find the cash to set up the biggest dice game in town, while the cops are breathing down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide pressures him to get married and settle down. So, Nathan makes a sure-thing bet with the high-rolling gambler, Sky Masterson that he can't take the do-gooder missionary, Sarah Brown to Havana, Cuba. This show includes classic hits such as "Luck Be a Lady," "Adelaide's Lament," and "Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat."

Venue:

The Dietrich Theatre at Sierra College, 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677

Call (916) 660-8036 for more information.

About Sierra College

Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at http://www.sierracollege.edu.

Media Contact

Josh Morgan, Sierra College, 9166607271, [email protected], http://www.sierracollege.edu

SOURCE Sierra College