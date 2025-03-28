Skyrush Marketing, a leading Inc. 5000 agency specializing in digital strategy and AI integration, was named the highest bidder for Collectible Grading Authority (CGA) during the March 24 Diamond Comic Distributors asset auction held at Raymond James in New York. With a team of passionate collectors and deep industry knowledge, Skyrush expressed confidence in preserving CGA's integrity and accelerating its growth. However, due to CGA's inclusion in a separate bundled lot, its final ownership remains uncertain. Skyrush remains committed to supporting the collecting community regardless of the outcome.
NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyrush Marketing, an Inc. 5000 company recognized as one of the most advanced and forward-thinking agencies in the United States, was selected as the highest bidder for Collectible Grading Authority (CGA) in the recent auction of assets previously held by Diamond Comic Distributors. The auction was held at the offices of Raymond James in New York on March 24. CGA was included as part of Lot A, where Skyrush placed the top bid.
CGA is widely regarded as the gold standard in grading and preserving collectible toys, action figures, and related memorabilia. It is an institution trusted by collectors across the globe.
Skyrush Marketing supports international brands with cutting-edge digital marketing strategies, advanced AI integration, and performance-driven creative. Known for combining data, innovation, and design, Skyrush continues to lead the industry as a boutique powerhouse built to scale businesses with precision.
"We have avid collectors on staff who understand both the historical significance and future potential of CGA," said Dave Thomas, COO of Skyrush Marketing. "It's a company with an outstanding reputation. Collectors around the world trust it to grade and preserve their most valuable collectibles. We have a deep, intimate knowledge of the business and the community it serves."
Skyrush is confident that under its leadership, the integrity of CGA and its respected staff could be preserved, while giving the brand the resources it needs to grow exponentially. However, despite being the highest bidder for Lot A, CGA was also bundled into a separate, all-encompassing lot covering the entirety of Diamond's assets. If CGA is awarded to another party, we hope they share a deep appreciation for the collector community and are committed to preserving the standards and trust CGA has built over the years.
Regardless of the final outcome, Skyrush remains deeply committed to the collector community. The company will continue to pursue strategic ventures that support, protect, and grow the collecting hobby. Above all, Skyrush hopes for the very best for CGA and its dedicated team.
