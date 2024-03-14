Smart Basketball Hoop "HUUPE" Designed by AJProTech Wins Prestigious iF Design Award

AJProTech, a leading IoT engineering studio specialized in hardware technology and product design, is delighted to announce that its recently launched design for the Huupe product has been awarded the world's prestigious iF Design Award.

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Huupe is renowned for its progressive design and technological finesse, effectively blending aesthetics and functionality with ease-of-use. The design of the Huupe, developed by AJProTech, includes numerous turn-key engineering solutions, from an advanced and durable body design to a sandwich structure of the board with a shockproof display. It features electrical engineering solutions such as utilizing multiple depth cameras, leveraging the NVIDIA Orin NX for its capabilities, and incorporating advanced Machine Vision algorithms. NVIDIA Orin NX is designed to handle real-time video processing, posture tracking, and object recognition to provide on-the-edge machine vision capabilities.

The Huupe design was distinctively selected from tens of thousands of submissions worldwide, emphasizing its prominent position and the significant global impact of AJProTech engineering. This recognition underscores AJProTech's dedication to exceptional design, functionality, and innovation. The internationally recognized iF Design Awards are revered for their rigorous review process and represent a high standard of quality in the design landscape. This marks a significant milestone for Huupe and makes AJProTech proud of this esteemed award for the first time.

AJProTech wishes to express its gratitude to the iF Design Award jury for this honor and recognition. This award inspires the company to continue developing innovative products that enhance consumers' lives and push the boundaries of design and technology.

About AJProTech

AJProTech is an Internet of Things (IoT) product development company that creates consumer electronics for startups and global businesses. They are dedicated to developing innovative and attractively designed products that seamlessly blend functionality, aesthetics, and user-friendliness to enhance consumers' daily lives.

For more information, please visit www.ajprotech.com.

