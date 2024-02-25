Smriti Kirubanandan Appointed Managing Director of Accenture's Healthcare Practice

Smriti Kirubanandan is an Indian-American Healthcare Business Executive who is joining Accenture as Managing Director of the firm's healthcare practice.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smriti Kirubanandan is an Indian-American Healthcare Business Executive who is joining Accenture as Managing Director of the firm's healthcare practice.

Smriti Kirubanandan, aged 36, emerges as a contemporary Renaissance figure, achieving significant milestones as a Growth and Partnerships Executive with a distinctive background in Robotics and Public Health.

Her passion for emerging technologies and unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare are evident in her remarkable accomplishments. Beyond her corporate success, she wears multiple hats, demonstrating expertise as a raw vegan chef and nutritionist, actively engaging in community service, and spearheading initiatives to combat food insecurity.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions, the World Economic Forum bestowed upon Smriti Kirubanandan the title of Young Global Leader in 2023. Additionally, she was recently elected as a fellow of the British Royal Society of Arts, highlighting her global impact. She holds a distinguished position within the Young Leaders Circle at the Milken Institute and serves as the visionary Founder of the HLTH Forward Podcast. This celebrated media platform serves as a collaborative nexus, bringing together healthcare leaders, policymakers, and artists to address challenges within the healthcare system and collectively devise strategies for its advancement.

Smriti gained her Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering focussed on Robotics (BSCEN), followed by her Masters in Engineering Management (MSEM) from USC and Masters in Public Health (MPH) from UCLA.

