Sola Salons Announces Grand Opening of Newest Cherry Creek Location

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the premier salon studio concept for established salon professionals, celebrates the grand opening of its newest salon in Denver, Colorado – and second location in Cherry Creek – conveniently located in the heart of the Cherry Creek shopping district, on the corner of 2nd Ave and Clayton Lane. The new Sola location features a collection of 41 boutique, move-in-ready salon studios with premium fixtures and the latest designs. This unique layout and intentional design allows beauty professionals to operate their individual businesses in a completely private one-on-one space. Originating in Denver, Colorado, Sola Salons is thrilled to continue to grow our presence with a second location in this highly sought-after market.

"We are thrilled to share that we are opening a second location in the premier Cherry Creek neighborhood. We are incredibly grateful for the community of professionals at our Detroit St. location and are excited to expand on these opportunities so more Cherry Creek professionals can join the Sola family," said Jeremy Tebo, VP of Operations, Sola Salons.

Sola provides a turnkey environment for experienced hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists and makeup artists. Studios are equipped with:

Private space with an oversized sliding and locking door

Floor-to-ceiling sound-insulated walls

High-end hydraulic chair and modern custom cabinetry

Full spectrum lighting to emulate natural daylight

Utilities and WiFi included in weekly rental fee

On-site laundry facilities and other shared amenities

Incredible natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows

Since its inception in 2004, Sola has grown to more than 700 locations throughout the U.S., and Canada. Sola has remained committed to technology and innovation to better support its rapidly growing community of almost 20,000 independent beauty professionals.

"As the most dominant brand in the salon studios segment, we have created a turnkey solution for thousands of beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur. We are driven by our desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and live their best lives," said Jordan Levine, COO of Sola Salons. "With a wide variety of proprietary resources and tools, such as state-of-the-art technology and integrated marketing features, we ensure that our Sola beauty professionals are set up for long-term success from the very beginning."

The newest Sola Salon is located in Cherry Creek at 2700 E. 2nd Ave., Denver, CO, and offers 41 studios in 8,700 square feet with first-class amenities for salon professionals and their clients. A limited number of private studios are still available for rent. For more information or to take a tour, visit our website or call the Area Relations Manager at 720.815.3815.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with over 700 locations open in the U.S and Canada, Sola is proud to offer almost 20,000 independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers beauty and wellness professionals to take control of their lives and their careers by providing beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

