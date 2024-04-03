Southern California's Premier Trust and Estate Litigation Firms Unite to Form The Estate Lawyers, APC

The merger between The Gostanian Law Group and Bradley R. Kirk & Associates forms The Estate Lawyers, APC, ushering in a new era of trust and estate litigation in California. With a powerhouse team boasting decades of expertise and a commitment to innovation, The Estate Lawyers aims to set unprecedented standards of excellence while providing unwavering advocacy and tailored solutions for clients navigating the complexities of probate and trust disputes.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a strategic move that redefines excellence in trust and estate litigation, The Gostanian Law Group and Bradley R. Kirk & Associates are proud to announce their merger, giving rise to The Estate Lawyers, APC (The Estate Lawyers). This landmark union combines decades of unparalleled expertise and innovation in probate and trust litigation.

With this merger, The Estate Lawyers is set to revolutionize trust and estate litigation across California. The firm's goal is to magnify and already positive impact, enhance current service offerings, and ensure that clients receive not just representation, but unwavering advocacy and innovative solutions tailored to the complexities of their cases. The firm's collective talent, now under The Estate Lawyers brand, signifies the firm's commitment to setting new standards of excellence, and to building upon an already impressive record of success.

In the months following this new formation, The Estate Lawyers has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to justice, by fiercely protecting the firm's clients' rights and interests. The firm's experienced attorneys are dedicated to achieving meaningful results for clients, advocating relentlessly within the legal industry, and fostering a culture of work-life balance for staff.

The Estate Lawyers' achievements are manifold. Recognized as industry leaders, the firm is frequently called upon by estate planning attorneys for their expertise, not only in trust and estate litigation, but also for keen insights in navigating solutions that tear families apart in the wake of death and incapacity. The new firm includes two Certified Trust and Estate Specialists accredited by the State Bar of California, four attorneys consistently recognized by Super Lawyers, and numerous others honored with prestigious, peer-reviewed awards. Amy L. Gostanian, Partner and former Chair of the OCBA Conservatorship Section, Partner Bradley R. Kirk, having taken over 100 cases to trial in probate court, and Partner Michelle Bartolic, a distinguished Settlement Judge on the OC mediator settlement panel, lead the firm's team of exceptional legal advocates.

California's trust and probate landscape is vast and complex, with an estimated seven million estates set to undergo administration over the next two decades. This scenario presents a unique opportunity for The Estate Lawyers to fill the emerging gap with high-quality, efficient legal services, and to leverage state-of-the-art technology to save clients time and money.

For those seeking unparalleled legal representation in trust and estate matters, The Estate Lawyers, APC represents the fusion of the best minds in the field, united in a mission to deliver justice and peace of mind to the firm's clients throughout California.

