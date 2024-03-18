St. John's Customers Can Save $20 on Wheel Alignment with Tire Changeover at the Steele Honda Dealership

Steele Honda offers a $20 discount on wheel alignment with tire changeover.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move to prioritize customer satisfaction and vehicle safety, Steele Honda in St. John's introduces an enticing offer for its patrons. Effective immediately, customers can now save $20 on a wheel alignment procedure.

The importance of wheel alignment cannot be overstated when it comes to vehicle safety and performance. Misaligned wheels can lead to uneven tire wear, compromised handling and decreased fuel efficiency. By encouraging customers to address alignment issues during a tire changeover, Steele Honda is promoting safer driving habits and prolonging the lifespan of their vehicles.

This exclusive $20 discount on wheel alignment is a limited-time offer available at Steele Honda dealership in St. John's. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to save on essential maintenance services and keep their vehicles in top condition.

The dealership's service department boasts a team of skilled technicians who are dedicated to providing efficient and reliable maintenance and repair services. Customers can trust that their vehicles are in capable hands when they visit the dealership for a tire changeover and wheel alignment.

Beyond wheel alignment, customers can take other services at Steele Honda. This includes brake inspections and repairs, battery diagnostics and replacements, fluid checks and flushes and more. The dealership also offers a wide selection of genuine Honda parts and accessories to keep vehicles running smoothly.

To use this special promotion, customers simply need to schedule a tire changeover appointment through the dealership website: https://www.steelehonda.com/. During their visit, they can request wheel alignment services and enjoy a $20 discount on the total service bill. For more information, customers can visit the dealership at 4547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8 or contact their service experts by dialing 709-700-9911.

