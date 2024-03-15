Star Micronics Expands Label Printing Portfolio with the Launch of the TSP143IV SK

The TSP143IV SK repositionable linerless label printer is a groundbreaking addition to Star's lineup, offering high-performance labeling in response to rising industry demand.

SOMERSET, N.J., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a leader in point-of-sale (POS) technology, is proud to announce the launch of the TSP143IV SK Thermal Linerless Sticky Label Printer. This latest addition to the renowned TSP100 series marks Star Micronics' continued expansion in the rapidly growing label printing market.

The TSP143IV SK is designed to meet the increasing demand for versatile and eco-friendly labeling solutions across various sectors, including food and beverage, delivery, takeout, and laundry services. It's the smallest desktop label printer on the market, and its introduction comes at a time when the industry is witnessing a surge in the need for efficient labeling solutions.

Key Features of the TSP143IV SK Printer:

Eco-friendly Printing: The TSP143IV SK uses repositionable, linerless sticky labels, reducing waste and offering more labels per roll. It also includes a margin reduction function with automatic font adjustment to further save paper.

High-Speed Printing: Capable of printing at speeds of up to 180mm/s, ensuring fast and reliable label production.

Advanced Connectivity: Features include Android Open Accessory (AOA) support for simultaneous power and data transfer, powerful USB-C connectivity, and Wi-Fi (WLAN) connectivity.

Compact and Stylish Design: Its sleek profile is not only aesthetically pleasing but also the most compact and space-efficient linerless sticky label printer on the market.

Cloud Ready: Compatible with the Star Micronics Cloud Services platform for value-added support features, including real-time device monitoring and Label Builder label customization, available to software developers and business merchants.

Cost-Efficient and Future-Proof Solution

The TSP143IV SK represents a cost-efficient solution for businesses looking to enhance their labeling processes. Its linerless technology and high-speed printing capabilities provide a significant return on investment by increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

"Star Micronics is excited to expand our label printer offerings with the TSP143IV SK," said Christophe Naasz, Global Director of Business Development at Star Micronics. "This printer is a testament to our commitment to delivering an innovative printer that is space-saving, more environmentally sustainable, and more economical to our customers. We recognize the growing need for effective labeling in various industries, and the TSP143IV SK is our response to that demand."

For businesses seeking a user-friendly, versatile, and reliable labeling solution, the TSP143IV SK from Star Micronics is the clear choice. Embrace the future of printing and optimize operations with this exceptional linerless sticky label printer.

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leader in point-of-sale (POS), has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, self-service, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment. Embracing the mPOS wave, Star's SDKs allow developers to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, iOS, iPad®, and iPhone® devices to generate receipts, labels, chit, and tickets. Star Micronics is always leading and always innovating, creating cloud-based printing solutions, including CloudPRNT and Star Cloud Services, with AOA support and MFi connectivity. Star also has a wealth of peripherals, including 2D barcode scanners, scales, tablet display stands, and more. Visit starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or LinkedIn to learn more.

