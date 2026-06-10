Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Supports Winston-Salem on World Stage as Gold-Level Sponsor of Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 Home Base

"The German National Team choosing Wake Forest and Winston-Salem as its base camp is an incredible opportunity—not only for the immediate economic impact, but to introduce Winston-Salem to a global audience and showcase what a charming, welcoming, and dynamic community we have." Post this

"Winston-Salem has always been home," said Justin Strickland, Founder and CEO of Strickland Brothers. "I was born and raised locally. I've seen this community through some of its lowest points and watched it evolve into the vibrant city it is today. The German National Team choosing Wake Forest and Winston-Salem as its base camp is an incredible opportunity—not only for the immediate economic impact, but to introduce Winston-Salem to a global audience and showcase what a charming, welcoming, and dynamic community we have. We believe strong businesses support strong communities, and we're committed to investing in Winston-Salem's future."

The FIFA World Cup 2026, launching June 11, 2026, is expected to be the most-watched sporting event in history, drawing billions of viewers from around the globe. Germany's decision to establish its tournament headquarters in Winston-Salem places the city at the center of an unprecedented international spotlight and creates opportunities for economic growth, tourism, and long-term visibility.

For Strickland Brothers, supporting the initiative aligns with the company's values and its commitment to strengthening the communities where its employees, customers, and franchise partners live and work. Since its founding, the company has remained deeply connected to Winston-Salem, supporting local organizations, community initiatives, and economic development efforts that contribute to the city's continued growth.

As a Gold-Level Sponsor, Strickland Brothers joins a coalition of community leaders and global organizations working together to ensure Winston-Salem delivers a world-class experience for Germany's players, staff, supporters, and international media during FIFA World Cup 2026.

The company looks forward to celebrating this historic opportunity alongside residents throughout the region and helping showcase the spirit, hospitality, and pride that define Winston-Salem.

About Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a leading provider of quick, friendly, and dependable oil changes with no appointment necessary. Committed to customer-first service and community connection, the company's mantra, Quality. Quickly., guides every interaction. Established in 2016, Strickland Brothers now operates more than 280 locations across the United States. For more information, visit sboilchange.com.

Media Contact

Erin Kenny, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, 1 (833) 787-2767, [email protected], www.sboilchange.com

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