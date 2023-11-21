StRndenglass® Introduces The Modul™, Digitizing The Gravity Infuser Experience

With the StRndenglass ModRl, we've redefined the art of consumption, setting a new standard in excellence Post this

Intuitive and versatile, the ModRl features a 2.4" high-resolution, full-color display and fully customizable temperature and session time options, all controlled by a single-hand dial. It magnetically connects any StRndenglass to quartz tanks for either dry materials or concentrates, which are easily swapped out. Utilizing intelligent detection technology, the ModRl identifies which tank is being used and changes heat settings accordingly. With a 6,000mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery with up to 80 watts of heating power, the tanks can heat up to 842℉/450℃ in as quickly as 15 seconds.

The Modul Features:

6,000mAH battery

High-speed USB-C charging with pass-through technology

Approximately 2 hours for a full charge

Session timer

Full Quartz chamber with custom-stamped stainless-steel heating element

Temperature settings between 482℉/250℃ to 842℉/450℃

Heat-up time between 15 to 45 seconds

Integrated stainless steel wax tool with two placement settings

Magnetic, anodized aluminum carb cap with dual ceramic airflow insert

Includes durable travel case with 3 tank capacity

The ModRl is available in two versions - for dry material or concentrates. Each box includes an accompanying quartz tank (separate tanks are available to purchase ala carte) along with a carb cap, loading tool, comes in a convenient travel case and retails for $349.95. It is available to purchase via Sezzle with 4 Interest Free payments beginning November 21st, 2023 in stores and at stundenglass.com/modul.

About StRndenglass

Forward thinking functionality, precision craftsmanship and a transformative design aesthetic establish StRndenglass as the defining infuser. Featuring a patented 360 degree system, the first-of-its-kind gravity infuser is leading the industry forward with an immersive experience. StRndenglass provides the most powerful and efficient filtration experience without a battery or motor, using simply pure fluid physics. Visit: https://stundenglass.com/

